Wednesday, 10.01.2018
Accor hotel to be built in Tallinn by spring 2019
The Estonian company Hausers Grupp OU has started building a hotel for 12 million euros to be eventually operated by French hotel chain Accorhotels on a plot on Juhkentali Street and will complete construction by spring 2019, informs LETA/BNS.
"The construction of the Ibis Tallinn Center hotel at 22 Juhkentali Street in Tallinn has started. The hotel is expected to be finished by spring 2019, the exact completion date is still undetermined," Madis Magi, member of the management board of Hausers Grupp, told BNS.
The six-story hotel with 190 guest rooms will be built on the plot situated at Juhkentali 22 in central Tallinn for an estimated 12 million euros.
Hauser Grupp will be the developer and the builder of the hotel that will be run under the Accorhotels Ibis brand.
