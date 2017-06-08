Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018

Latvia’s meatpacker Forevers plans to increase its turnover by 5-10% this year compared to last year, the company’s board member Andrejs Zdans told LETA.

In 2017 Forevers planned a 12-18% turnover growth compared to 2016.





"In line with the preliminary data, we have met the plan, increasing the turnover. In 2018 the turnover might grow 5-10%," he said.





Zdans also said that last year was complicated in the meatpacking industry, therefore the 2017 results were good. One of the challenges was increase of supplies prices by more than 15% in the first half of last year, and price fluctuations throughout the year. There are also consequences of the African swine fever in the sector, the negative demographic situation, therefore competition is tough.





He said that the company expanded the store network and the number of stores now has reached 84.





As reported, in 2016 Forevers generated EUR 31.686 million in sales, up 5.2% from a year ago, while the company’s profit rose by 4.6% to EUR 1.5 million.





Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's share capital is EUR 1.3 million. The company has a production facility in Riga and branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company makes sausages, smoked meat and fresh meat





Zdans is the sole owner of Forevers.