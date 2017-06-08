Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:24
Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018
In 2017 Forevers planned a 12-18% turnover growth compared to 2016.
"In line with the preliminary data, we have met the plan, increasing the turnover. In 2018 the turnover might grow 5-10%," he said.
Zdans also said that last year was complicated in the meatpacking industry, therefore the 2017 results were good. One of the challenges was increase of supplies prices by more than 15% in the first half of last year, and price fluctuations throughout the year. There are also consequences of the African swine fever in the sector, the negative demographic situation, therefore competition is tough.
He said that the company expanded the store network and the number of stores now has reached 84.
As reported, in 2016 Forevers generated EUR 31.686 million in sales, up 5.2% from a year ago, while the company’s profit rose by 4.6% to EUR 1.5 million.
Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's share capital is EUR 1.3 million. The company has a production facility in Riga and branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company makes sausages, smoked meat and fresh meat
Zdans is the sole owner of Forevers.
- 02.01.2018 In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
- 02.01.2018 Riga Freeport projects 4% turnover drop in 2018; investments - EUR 50 mln
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 Forevers планирует увеличить оборот на 5-10% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Минэкономики прогнозирует рост экономики Латвии в 4,2% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Известный ресторан "уходит" из центра Риги
- 02.01.2018 Minimum monthly wage in Latvia is EUR 430 from January 2018
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Workers wanted for IKEA store in Latvia