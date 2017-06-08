Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants up 75.2 % in 11 months

In the first eleven months of 2017, Latvia's hydro power plants generated by 75.2% more electric power than in the same period in 2016, writes LETA, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau.

In the first eleven months of this year, the hydro power plants in Latvia generated 3.883 billion kWh of electric power compared to 2.216 billion kWh of electric power in January-November 2016.





Combined heat and power generation (cogeneration) plants generated 2.736 billion kWh of electric power in the first eleven months of 2017, down 17.9% from January-November 2016 when the cogeneration plants generated 3.332 billion kWh of electric power.





Wind farms in Latvia produced 135 million kWh of electric power in the first eleven months of 2017 at a 25% rise from 108 million kWh in January-November 2016.





In 2016, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 2.529 billion kWh of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 3.745 billion kWh and wind farms 130 million kWh.