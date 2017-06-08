Grigeo projects 2018 growth over 10%

Lithuania's hardboard, cardboard and hygiene paper production group Grigeo projects to reach 142.8 million euros in consolidated revenue in 2018 and post a pre-tax profit of 8.6 million euros, a respective increase by 12.4% and 14.7% from this year, informs LETA/BNS.

The group's e arnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should next year total at 22.9 million euros, Grigeo said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





The group's main company alone plans its 2018 sales to reach 81.3 million euros, up by 19.6% year-on-year, while the company's EBITDA should be 11.6 million euros and pre-tax profit at 3.4 million euros.





Grinvildos Investicija, a company owned by Grigeo's CEO Gintautas Pangonis, owns a 43.5-% stake in Grigeo.