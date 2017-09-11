Banks, Culture, Financial Services, Forum, Latvia

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Saturday, 16.11.2019, 16:28

Pre-Auction Exhibition in Rietumu

BC, Riga, 15.11.2019.Print version
A pre-auction exhibition of paintings, graphics, applied art and antique works has opened in the exhibition hall of Rietumu Bank.

The auction, which is traditionally held by Artembassy, will take place in a week, on Saturday, 23 November. For the time remaining until the auction day, during business hours of the bank, it is possible to view lots included in the catalogue.


This time, art connoisseurs will have a great opportunity to bargain and buy works of classics of Latvian painting – Vilhelms Purvitis, Voldemars Matvejs, Janis Rozentals, Janis Valters, Eduards Kalnins, Leo Svemps, Janis Pauluks and others.

Latvian art of the second half of the 20th century is broadly presented, as well as porcelain, crafts casting of bronze, furniture, silver works and jewellery.

A catalogue of the auction can be found here.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 