The Best Baltic Packaging Designs Have Been Announced
This year, the first place prizes went to an edible beer
label, created by Aurimas Kadzevičius, the Christmas-themed sweets line
packaging for Kalev Classic, designed by KOOR, an Estonian design agency, the
BUKLI haircare product packaging design solution, made by the agency CRITICAL.
The packaging for Stumbro Starka Darkside by studio CREATA, Burių burtai and
IPA Diena series by Not Perfect | Y&R, as well as Hiiumaa Kitchen and
Bakery, created by Alina Luther, Andres Siem and Piret Lauri, have also won
first-place prizes.
Švyturys - Utenos alus has won a record-breaking five awards
as a contractor, with all three prizes in the low-alcohol beverage category, as
well as the 1st and 3rd places in the Limited Edition Product category.
“The jury was more active than ever before, the submission
evaluation provoked lengthy discussions. Aside from the visual solution, the
jury paid attention to and rated the context of the sale, the materials used
and the moment of unpacking. We are happy that NAPA Baltic is seeing growth in
the number of self-submitted winners, though we are a little surprised that the
region is lagging behind when it comes to sustainable and ecological packaging
solutions,” comments Algirdas Orantas, the Chairman at LGDA.
The NAPA Baltic submissions were evaluated by seven jury
members from the UK, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This year, the
jury featured design and branding stars like the former Head of Design at
PepsiCo, Silke Bochat and Darren Brown, a Partner at Re branding consulting
agency. Rounding out the jury, we also had Mikelis Bastiks, Head of Design at
the Asketic studio from Latvia, Estonian designer and long-standing former
Creative Director at DDB, Meelis Mikker. From Lithuania, the jury featured
Mantas Velykis, the Creative Director at the Truth agency, Tomas Karpavičius,
the Creative Director of Ogilvy Vilnius, as well as designer Aurimas
Kadzevičius.
In total, the NAPA Baltic Awards received 121 submissions
this year. The jury selected 60 finalists in nine categories, awarded 22,
including the previously mentioned winners. Lithuanian designers and agencies
submitted 80 packaging designs, 29 came from Estonia, and 12 from Latvia.
Concurrent with the NAPA Baltic Awards, the annual packaging
design trends and realities conference NAPA Talks also took place, with 250
participants, including creators, contractors, manufacturers and other
representatives from the food and beverage industries.
The awards are organised by the Lithuanian Graphic Design
Association (LGDA), in partnership with the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress
Centre (LITEXPO).
