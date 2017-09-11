Banks, Financial Services, Forum, Medicine
Rietumu Bank Has Awarded the Best Medical Nurses of the Children’s Hospital
Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund has been supporting the
Children’s Hospital for almost two decades. The repairs to the Neurosurgical
Department of this hospital, performed in 2001-2002, became the first social
project of Rietumu Bank in the field of medicine. Since then, the Fund
has helped the hospital repeatedly in the acquisition of the most advanced
equipment, in particular, for new-born children who critically need special
care.
Over 10 years ago, it
was in the Children’s Hospital where the Fund started its annual campaign “Our
Search for the Best Nurse”, conducted under the patronage of the first lady of
this country. Within the framework of this campaign, through voting of patients
and their families, the best Latvian nurses are determined, who receive
honorary prizes from the president and the first lady, as well as cash bonuses
from Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund.
The “Bērnu slimnīcas
lepnums” award was established by the Fund specially for nurses of the
Children’s Hospital in 2008. Over recent years, it has been granted to more
than 25 medical nurses whose professionalism and contribution to the treatment
of little patients was most highly praised by the hospital administration.
According to
Chairperson of the Board of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund, Inga Shina, “For such
hard, responsible and important work of a medical nurse, there can never be too
much recognition. Therefore, we try to use all opportunities for supporting our
nurses. And it is no less important to attract the attention of society to
their work and the importance of their profession. Let’s value and remember
those who stay with us at the most difficult moments of our lives, certainly
including nurses, who help our children to recover, and also comfort and
support them and us, their parents, in hard times.”
This year, Rietumu
Charity Fund awarded the honorary prize – a bronze image in the shape of an
apple and cash bonuses in the amount of EUR 700 to three nurses of the
Children’s Hospital – Sofja Tomase, Dita Raiska and Sandra Jirgensone.
The awards ceremony
was timed to coincide with the 120th anniversary celebrated by the Children’s
Hospital this year.
