Europe on the Edge: Politics of Grey Zones
The annual event “Vilnius Consultations 2019”, organised by the Vilnius Institute
for Policy Analysis, will take place on Thursday,
October 3, at Merchant’s Club (Gediminas Ave. 35).
This year's topic - Europe
on the Edge: Politics of Grey Zones.
The conference will be focused on three topics
that are currently destabilising Europe: Russian influence operations, data
vulnerabilities in social networks, and the possible political implications of
Chinese investments.
“Vilnius Consultations 2019” will provide an
extraordinary opportunity for experts and the public to discuss foreign policy
and security issues with high-level professionals from the United States, the
Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel and
Russia.
The conference will be opened by Lithuania’s Minister
of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis.
The panel consists of many influential guests,
including José Grinda González, a Spanish prosecutor who has been
investigating Russian organised crime networks for more than two decades;
Dmitry Adamsky, an Israeli security expert who has recently published a book on
how the Russian Orthodox Church has worked its way into the nuclear forces;
Anastasia Kirilenko, journalist investigating top-level corruption in Russia;
Jacques deLisle, expert on Chinese affairs, Program Manager for Asia at the
United States Institute for Foreign Policy Research (FPRI); Rolf Fredheim,
senior scientist at NATO's StratCom investigating the phenomenon of
robotrolling and many others.
Events of this kind are usually reserved for
representatives of ministries and diplomatic corps only, and we wanted to
change that. Hence, we turned “Vilnius Consultations” into an open event,
easily accessible to each and every one interested in the most acute security and
foreign policy issues.
“Vilnius Consultations 2019” are dedicated to
the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO.
More information at: www.vilniusconsultations.lt
Registration: info@vilniusinstitute.lt
