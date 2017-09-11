III International Economic Forum “BUSINESS SUPPORT: Critical Points, Science-Based Solutions & International Cooperation” will be held in Riga

Opening Ceremony

· Musical Performance

· Address of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Dr. Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš (to be confirmed)

· Address of the Member of the European Parliament prof., Dr. Inese Vaidere

· Address of the Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia Mr. Ralfs Nemiro (to be confirmed)

· Address of the Minister of Welfare of the Republic of Latvia Mrs. Ramona Petraviča

· Address of the President of the Latvian Academy of Sciences prof., Dr. Ojārs Spārītis

· Address of the Secretary of the Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion Committee of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Mr. Armands Krauze

· Address of the President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr. Aigars Rostovskis

· Address on behalf of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences of the Deputy Director General, Institute of European Studies, Executive President and Managing Director Dr. Chen Xin

Host Moderator: Director of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, assoc. prof., Dr. Nina Linde