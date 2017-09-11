China, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.09.2019, 11:09
III International Economic Forum “BUSINESS SUPPORT: Critical Points, Science-Based Solutions & International Cooperation” will be held in Riga
The aim of the Forum is to promote the
development of the business environment, by drawing more attention to
the study of the obstacles hindering the development of entrepreneurship and
providing science-based recommendations for the improvement of the state and
local government support system.
To continue the successful practice of the I and II Economic
Forum, the Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of experience
and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs and politicians, stimulating
the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative
national economy in the long term.
Program
|
|
|
October
31, Thursday
|
09.00
- 10.00
|
Registration
& Early Morning Coffee
|
|
10.00
- 11.00
|
Opening
Ceremony
· Musical
Performance
· Address
of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Dr. Arturs
Krišjānis Kariņš (to be confirmed)
· Address
of the Member of the European Parliament prof., Dr. Inese
Vaidere
· Address
of the Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia Mr. Ralfs
Nemiro (to be confirmed)
·
Address of the Minister of Welfare of the Republic of Latvia
Mrs. Ramona Petraviča
· Address
of the President of the Latvian Academy of Sciences prof., Dr. Ojārs
Spārītis
· Address
of the Secretary of the Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion Committee
of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Mr. Armands Krauze
· Address
of the President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr. Aigars
Rostovskis
· Address on
behalf of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences of the Deputy
Director General, Institute of European Studies, Executive President and
Managing Director Dr. Chen Xin
Host
Moderator: Director
of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, assoc.
prof., Dr. Nina Linde
|
|
11.00
- 12.30
|
Plenary
Session
· Mobile
Big Data for digital economy development: potential & reality (Speaker:
prof., Dr. Juris Binde, President of the Latvijas
Mobilais Telefons, Vice-President of the Latvian Association of
Information and Communication Technologies)
· Realisation
of personal gain as a guarantee of the effectiveness of the entrepreneurship
support system (Speaker: Pamela Bernabei, President
of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research
Foundation, Switzerland / Italy)
· Business
support in Latvia: personal view of an entrepreneur (Speaker:
Mr. Gerald Hoppstaedter, entrepreneur, Austria)
|
|
12.30
- 13.30
|
Lunch
Break, B2B, B2S and S2S meetings
|
|
13.30
- 15.00
|
Plenary
Session
· Comparative
analysis of the effectiveness of business support system in Latvia and
Lithuania (Speaker: Dr. Jānis Vanags, professor
at Riga Technical University, researcher at the Institute of Economics of the
Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia)
· Best
international cooperation in providing business support (Speaker:
Germany) (to be confirmed)
· Doing
business in Scandinavia: lessons we can learn from Scandinavian success model
to support business (Speaker: to be confirmed)
· The
New Engine of Chinese Economic Growth: A case of Digital Economy in Asian
Experience (Speaker: former director of the Institute of
Economics of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Prof. Pei
Changhong)
· Topic
to be specified (Member of the Budget and Finance Committee of
the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia, former deputy director of the
Financial Police Directorate of the State Revenue Service and head of the
investigation department Mrs. Ļubova Švecova)
|
|
15.00
- 15.30
|
Coffee
Break, B2B, B2S and S2S meetings
|
|
15.30
- 17.00
|
Overview
discussion with the speakers and experts: Q&A SessionModerator: President of the Latvian
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr. Aigars Rostovskis
|
|
17.00
- 17.30
|
Interactive
introduction of Session Moderators for next day of the Forum
|
|
17.30
- 18.00
|
Conclusion
and final musical performance, informal conversations with a glass of wine
|
November 1, Friday
|
9.00 - 10.00
|
Registration
& Morning Coffee
|
10.00
- 11.30
|
Parallel Sessions “Business
Support: critical points, science-based solutions and international
experience”
1. Financial
market for businesses: support or barriers? (moderator: Dr. oec. Jelena
Titko, Associate Professor at EKA University of Applied
Sciences, Researcher at the Institute of Economics of the
Latvian Academy of Sciences; Mr. Viktors Bolbats, Chairperson
of the Management Board of the Baltic International bank)
Questions
for discussion:
· European
regulatory policy: effect on businesses
· The
future of banking under the condition of money laundering
· Financial
support for Start-ups and SMEs as basis of increase of business
· FinTech
solutions – what businesses need to know?
· Social
Responsibility of Banks: Trend or Obligation?
2. Business
support for young people in contemporary society (moderator: Pamela
Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and
Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy; Dr. Nina
Linde, Director of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of
Sciences)
Questions
for discussion:
· Reasons
of youth unemployment and social exclusion
· Offers
and demands of the contemporary labour market
· Social
entrepreneurship and young people
· Craftmanship
future of Europe: I AM ABLE TO DO!
· Youth
project’s best examples
|
11.30
- 12.00
|
Coffee
Break, B2B, B2S and S2S meetings
|
12.00
- 13.30
|
3. Digital
solutions as efficient tool for faster development of business
environment (moderator: Dr.
habil. oec. Baiba Rivza, Professor and Academician of the
Latvian Academy of Sciences, the Head of the state research program’s project
INTERFRAME-LV; Signe Bāliņa, President of the Latvian
Association of Information and Communication Technologies)
Questions
for discussion:
· Compliance
of the established Network with today's requirements (in the country as a
whole and regions) compared to Estonia and Lithuania
·
Objective factors limiting the use of digital environment in business
(financial problems for SMEs, network availability, lack of specialists with
appropriate knowledge and skills)
· What
needs to be solved by public authorities, by business and by employees
themselves to improve business environment?
· Directions
of general education system development during the digitalization
· Lifelong
learning tasks in the conditions of digitalization of the economic
environment
4. The
investment environment of business development: the key issues faced by local
and foreign investors (moderator: Dr. oec. Tatyana Boikova, Associate
Professor at The Baltic International Academy, Researcher at the
Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences; Julija
Sandberga, Foreign Investors Council in Latvia - to be
confirmed)
Questions
for discussion:
· Providing
an attractive investment environment: the international experiences of
advanced industrialized and emerging economies
· The
decision-making by foreign investors
· Trends
in FDI flows dynamics and distribution
· The
key issues and risks faced by foreign investors
· The
main factors and new opportunities enhancing FDI inflow
|
13.30
- 14.00
|
Discussion
of the Resolution for the III International Forum, closing reception
Venue of the Forum: Latvian Academy of
Sciences, Akadēmijas laukums 1, Riga
Working languages: English (main language) /
Latvian (simultaneous translation will be provided at the first day of the
Forum – October 31)
Target audience: scientists, entrepreneurs and potential
investors, politicians, representatives of local governments and ministries,
representatives of embassies, journalists
Information and registration: Institute of Economics of
the Latvian Academy of Sciences; e-mail: ei@lza.lv;
phone: +371-20207092, www.economicforum.lv
- 28.09.2019 Балтийская Международная академия заключила договор о сотрудничестве с Софийским техническим университетом
- 27.09.2019 Тамара Синявская возглавит жюри открывающегося в Риге конкурса вокалистов
- 27.09.2019 Каждый год в латвийских бэби-боксах в среднем оставляют пять детей
- 27.09.2019 Правительство передаст бюджет 2020 года в Сейм
- 27.09.2019 Минфин Латвии: налоговая реформа способствовала неравенству регионов
- 27.09.2019 EUR 68 mln to be invested in development of new lifestyle center in Riga
- 27.09.2019 EUR 151,088 payment suspended under criminal procedure on trade missions - LIAA
- 27.09.2019 2020 budget bill to be submitted to Saeima
- 27.09.2019 Swiss Mikron Group opens plant in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 27.09.2019 Швейцарский Mikron открыл завод в Каунасе