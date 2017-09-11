China, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 30.09.2019, 11:09

III International Economic Forum “BUSINESS SUPPORT: Critical Points, Science-Based Solutions & International Cooperation” will be held in Riga

BC, Riga, 30.09.2019.Print version
III International Economic Forum “BUSINESS SUPPORT: Critical Points, Science-Based Solutions & International Cooperation” in Latvian Academy of Sciences, Akadēmijas laukums 1, Riga, Latvia.

 

The aim of the Forum is to promote the development of the business environment, by drawing more attention to the study of the obstacles hindering the development of entrepreneurship and providing science-based recommendations for the improvement of the state and local government support system. 

 

To continue the successful practice of the I and II Economic Forum, the Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative national economy in the long term.

 

 

 

Program

 

 

October 31, Thursday

 

09.00 - 10.00

Registration & Early Morning Coffee

 

10.00 - 11.00

Opening Ceremony

·    Musical Performance

·   Address of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Dr. Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš (to be confirmed)

·   Address of the Member of the European Parliament prof., Dr. Inese Vaidere

·   Address of the Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia Mr. Ralfs Nemiro (to be confirmed)

·    Address of the Minister of Welfare of the Republic of Latvia Mrs. Ramona Petraviča

·    Address of the President of the Latvian Academy of Sciences prof., Dr. Ojārs Spārītis

·    Address of the Secretary of the Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion Committee of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Mr. Armands Krauze 

·    Address of the President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr. Aigars Rostovskis

·    Address on behalf of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences of the Deputy Director General, Institute of European Studies, Executive President and Managing Director Dr. Chen Xin

Host Moderator: Director of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, assoc. prof., Dr. Nina Linde

 

11.00 - 12.30

Plenary Session

·    Mobile Big Data for digital economy development: potential & reality (Speaker: prof., Dr. Juris Binde, President of the Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Vice-President of the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies)

·   Realisation of personal gain as a guarantee of the effectiveness of the entrepreneurship support system (Speaker: Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy)

·  Business support in Latvia: personal view of an entrepreneur (Speaker: Mr. Gerald Hoppstaedter, entrepreneur, Austria)

 

12.30 - 13.30

Lunch Break, B2B, B2S and S2S meetings

 

13.30 - 15.00

Plenary Session  

·  Comparative analysis of the effectiveness of business support system in Latvia and Lithuania (Speaker: Dr. Jānis Vanags, professor at Riga Technical University, researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia)

·   Best international cooperation in providing business support (Speaker: Germany) (to be confirmed)

·    Doing business in Scandinavia: lessons we can learn from Scandinavian success model to support business (Speaker: to be confirmed)

·   The New Engine of Chinese Economic Growth: A case of Digital Economy in Asian Experience (Speaker: former director of the Institute of Economics of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Prof. Pei Changhong)

·    Topic to be specified (Member of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia, former deputy director of the Financial Police Directorate of the State Revenue Service and head of the investigation department Mrs. Ļubova Švecova)

 

15.00 - 15.30

Coffee Break, B2B, B2S and S2S meetings

 

15.30 - 17.00

Overview discussion with the speakers and experts: Q&A SessionModerator: President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr. Aigars Rostovskis

 

17.00 - 17.30

Interactive introduction of Session Moderators for next day of the Forum

 

17.30 - 18.00

Conclusion and final musical performance, informal conversations with a glass of wine

 

 

November 1, Friday

 

9.00 - 10.00

Registration & Morning Coffee

10.00 - 11.30

Parallel Sessions “Business Support: critical points, science-based solutions and international experience”

1.    Financial market for businesses: support or barriers? (moderator: Dr. oec. Jelena Titko, Associate Professor at EKA University of Applied Sciences, Researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences; Mr. Viktors Bolbats, Chairperson of the Management Board of the Baltic International bank)

Questions for discussion:

·        European regulatory policy: effect on businesses

·        The future of banking under the condition of money laundering

·        Financial support for Start-ups and SMEs as basis of increase of business

·        FinTech solutions – what businesses need to know?

·        Social Responsibility of Banks: Trend or Obligation?

2.      Business support for young people in contemporary society (moderator: Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy; Dr. Nina Linde, Director of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences)

Questions for discussion:

·        Reasons of youth unemployment and social exclusion

·        Offers and demands of the contemporary labour market

·        Social entrepreneurship and young people

·        Craftmanship future of Europe: I AM ABLE TO DO!

·        Youth project’s best examples

11.30 - 12.00

Coffee Break, B2B, B2S and S2S meetings

12.00 - 13.30

3.    Digital solutions as efficient tool for faster development of business environment (moderator: Dr. habil. oec. Baiba Rivza, Professor and Academician of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, the Head of the state research program’s project INTERFRAME-LV; Signe Bāliņa, President of the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies)

Questions for discussion:

·    Compliance of the established Network with today's requirements (in the country as a whole and regions) compared to Estonia and Lithuania

·   Objective factors limiting the use of digital environment in business (financial problems for SMEs, network availability, lack of specialists with appropriate knowledge and skills)

·   What needs to be solved by public authorities, by business and by employees themselves to improve business environment?

·     Directions of general education system development during the digitalization

·  Lifelong learning tasks in the conditions of digitalization of the economic environment

4.    The investment environment of business development: the key issues faced by local and foreign investors (moderator: Dr. oec. Tatyana Boikova, Associate Professor at The Baltic International Academy, Researcher at the Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences; Julija Sandberga, Foreign Investors Council in Latvia - to be confirmed)

Questions for discussion:

·        Providing an attractive investment environment: the international experiences of advanced industrialized and emerging economies

·        The decision-making by foreign investors

·        Trends in FDI flows dynamics and distribution

·        The key issues and risks faced by foreign investors

·        The main factors and new opportunities enhancing FDI inflow

13.30 - 14.00

Discussion of the Resolution for the III International Forum, closing reception



 Venue of the Forum: Latvian Academy of Sciences, Akadēmijas laukums 1, Riga

 

 Working languages: English (main language) / Latvian (simultaneous translation will be provided at the first day of the Forum – October 31)

 

Target audience: scientists, entrepreneurs and potential investors, politicians, representatives of local governments and ministries, representatives of embassies, journalists

 

Information and registration: Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences; e-mail: ei@lza.lv; phone: +371-20207092, www.economicforum.lv 



				

				

				



				
Other articles:

				
				

				
 Back Up

				
			

		


	



			

	

		
		
		
Русский
		
		


	Search site
	


		

			
		


		
	



		

		
		

		

		
		


	

		
 