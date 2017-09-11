Estonian-Latvian cooperation conference in Tartu to focus on opportunities in wood sector

The forum will be kicked off by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas, the director general of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mait Palts, member of the board of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Andris Vanags, Latvian ambassador Raimonds Jansons and Estonia's ambassador to Latvia Arti Hilpius. The event is conducted in English and moderated by Oskars Priede.





Presentations will be given by experts from Rait AS, producer of profiled boards and construction timber, the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), VMF Latvia, a company in the area of timber measuring, quality assessment and timber flow accounting, and woodhouse manufacturer Matek AS. The discussions will focus on the future perspectives and opportunities in the forestry and wood processing sectors in Estonia and Latvia. Other topics to be discussed include cross-border cooperation projects and opportunities both as part of the Delbi 2 project and more broadly. A panel discussion will also be held on product development and new opportunities within the sector.





The Livonia Prize Award will also be presented at the forum, the purpose of which is to recognize one company from Estonia and Latvia each for their contribution to the two nation's business cooperation. The award ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m.





The conference is organized by the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Estonian Chamber of Commerce in Latvia and the Tartu Science Park as part of the Delbi 2 cooperation project for companies from South Estonia and North Latvia.





The Delbi 2 project is aimed at providing practical support to small and medium-sized businesses in launching cross-border operation, with wood, food and tourism being the prioritized sectors, while support is also offered to startups. The project's leading partner is the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the endeavor is financed by the Interreg Estonia-Latvia program.



