EU – Baltic States, Forum, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 14:08
Best Baltic and Nordic Packaging Designs to Be Awarded
The organizers of the awards
await submissions from today until October 10. The best packaging designs will
be awarded on November 7, during the BAF Baltic Food and Beverage Exhibition.
Algirdas Orantas, the Chairman of
the Board at the Lithuanian Graphic Design Association, comments that the
packaging design sector in Lithuania noticeably improved throughout the past
five years, with businesses becoming much more interested in packaging and investing
in it, which strengthens the packaging designer community as well.
“Also, the packaging design in
today’s business is considered to be an investment as opposed to an expense. It
opens doors to communicate the history of your product, to change consumer
behavior or even contribute to more responsible and sustainable consumption. If
we thought of packaging as a way to “sell more” at best in the past, the modern
packaging design solutions often extend and complement the product, reveal and
emphasize its values and history. Even more interesting is the fact that the
packaging found today can actually change business processes. One of the
greatest examples of this change in my opinion one of the previous winners of
the NAPA Baltic Packaging Design Award, who created disposable, foldable salad
bar packages made from paper instead of plastic, which helped the product keep
its best qualities, while also taking up less space for the couriers,” says A.
Orantas.
Just like last year, packaging
designers will compete in 11 NAPA Baltic Awards categories: fresh food,
prepared food, confectionery, snacks & desserts, non-alcoholic beverages,
low alcohol beverages, high alcohol beverages, health and beauty, private
label, limited edition product, and artisan product.
In continuity from last year, the
designs, which reach the final stage of awards selection, will be evaluated by
a 7-member jury with members from the United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia, Latvia,
and Lithuania. This year, the jury has design and branding stars like the
former Head Designer of PepsiCo, Silke Bochat and Darren Bowles, a partner at
the brand consulting agency Re.
According to A. Orantas, the
organizers expect submissions from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway,
together with the usual participation from Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian
designers.
“The competition is growing so we
will be able to see the level of professionalism in the entire Baltic region.
The international nature of the event always makes us happy, it integrates
local creators into an international network and allows them to introduce
themselves while making meaningful networking connections, as well as
attracting attention to our region at the same time,” says the Chairman of the
Board of the LGDA.
Throughout the BAF Baltic Food
and Beverage Exhibition, aside from the Awards, the NAPA Talks Conference will
also take place on November 8, where international speakers, packaging
designers from the Baltics, food and other product manufacturers will exchange
their experience and impressions on the newest trends in the packaging design
industry. All submissions selected for the final stage of the Awards will be
available for inspection by the BAF Exhibition attendees on November 7-9.
Last year, 126 packaging designs
competed in the NAPA Baltic Awards, 46 were selected for the final stage, and
25 received awards. The 1st place honors were given to 4 Lithuanian, 3
Estonian, and 1 Latvian designs.
More information for Awards and
conference attendees can be found at https://www.napa.lt
- 10.09.2019 Estonia: Simson confirmed as nominee for commissioner for energy
- 10.09.2019 Estonian digital solutions conquering the global energy market
- 10.09.2019 Даугавпилс выйдет из Латвийского союза самоуправлений
- 10.09.2019 Литовская СПЗ останавилвает конкурс прокладки газопровода в Польшу
- 10.09.2019 В Литве за год потребление газа возросло на 7,3%
- 10.09.2019 Совет по конкуренции не разрешил Tiriga заключать договоры с рижанами
- 10.09.2019 Estonia loses out on EUR 122 mln of possible VAT revenue in 2017
- 10.09.2019 Combating tax evasion: urgent task for EU governments
- 10.09.2019 Lithuania's exports rise 6.9 pct in H1 y-o-y
- 10.09.2019 New Commission’s college draft is approved