Baltic International Bank Supports the Opening of Day Childcare Centre St. Theresa’s Home

On 23 August 2019, a service of consecration was held to sanctify St. Theresa’s Home, the day childcare centre in Riga. A charitable foundation Caritas Latvija implemented the project by channelling ESF money into the project and with support from Baltic International Bank.

During sanctification of the centre, His Excellency Metropolitan Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Riga Zbignev Stankevich (Zbigņevs Stankevičs) said the following heartfelt words: "The creation of the daycentre for children having specific needs is important not only for the Church but also for the entire community. To propagate works of mercy is the Church’s second most important mission. The Church’s foremost mission is to glorify God by proclaiming the gospel. The centre will foster social rehabilitation and integration of children with special needs and will provide support to their parents. It is of paramount importance that every single child visiting the centre experiences joy and happiness."





“We feel overwhelmingly pleased that our long-standing partnership with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Riga and, from now, also with Caritas Latvija proves to be beneficial to the community. Through our joint efforts, we make people, and children in particular, feel happier", the main shareholder of Baltic International Bank and patron Valeri Belokon emphasises.





“The very substantial amount of work has been done and so much love has been contributed to create the centre. Now, St. Theresa’s Home is ready to give joy and a warm welcome to everyone who needs it”, the Head of Bank’s Strategic Planning Department Jekaterina Kuzņecova said.





“For the childcare centre, Bank provided financial assistance and helped make the territory more attractive by planting thuja trees. Stemming from the classical Latin word “thya”, thuja means arborvitae or tree of life. As Bank is committed to sustainable thinking about future generations and to sustainable living, it is of the utmost importance to practice the ESG principle in everyday life. We were just happy to make the landscape more vibrant and welcoming“, J.Kuzņecova added.





“We are a bank that is truly attentive to the needs of our fellow citizens and that takes a lead on strengthening family values. The support therefore appears quite logical. As succession is one of its core values, Bank consistently promotes intergenerational bonds, principles of family unity and family well-being.” Valeri Belokon added.





The director and psychologist of the centre Ilze Reinfelde was very satisfied that the project team comprised knowledgeable and seasoned professionals, such as social workers, a speech-language therapist, music therapists, art therapists, an ergotherapist (occupational therapist), physiotherapist, social teacher, carers and pastoral counsellor (pastoral care consultant).





St. Theresa’s Home provides social services for children with disabilities who live in Riga. Overall, the project aims to provide services to 50 children and the members of their families. Predominantly pupils of special needs schools are eligible for the benefits delivered by the project. The children can also access different specialists. However, the parents say that the benefits are still insufficient. That is why they eagerly seize the opportunity offered to their children to attend additional activities arranged and scheduled by the available specialists.





Baltic International Bank has been operating in the Latvian financial market for 26 years. Baltic International Bank has remarkable experience in individual customer service in Latvia, providing high quality personalized products and services as well as investment solutions based on the ESG (Environmental. Social. Governance) principles. The Bank cooperates with leading capital management companies in the Baltic States and the world, promoting investor capital growth and taking care of the environment. The corporate values of Baltic International Bank are expertise, trust and succession.