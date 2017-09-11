Banks, Culture, Forum, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.09.2019, 16:36
Baltic International Bank Supports the Opening of Day Childcare Centre St. Theresa’s Home
During
sanctification of the centre, His Excellency Metropolitan Archbishop of the
Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Riga Zbignev Stankevich (Zbigņevs Stankevičs)
said the following heartfelt words: "The creation of the daycentre for
children having specific needs is important not only for the Church but also
for the entire community. To propagate works of mercy is the Church’s second
most important mission. The Church’s foremost mission is to glorify God by
proclaiming the gospel. The centre will foster social rehabilitation and
integration of children with special needs and will provide support to their
parents. It is of paramount importance that every single child visiting the
centre experiences joy and happiness."
“We
feel overwhelmingly pleased that our long-standing partnership with the Roman
Catholic Archdiocese of Riga and, from now, also with Caritas Latvija proves to
be beneficial to the community. Through our joint efforts, we make people, and
children in particular, feel happier", the main shareholder of Baltic
International Bank and patron Valeri Belokon emphasises.
“The
very substantial amount of work has been done and so much love has been
contributed to create the centre. Now, St. Theresa’s Home is ready to give joy
and a warm welcome to everyone who needs it”, the Head of Bank’s Strategic
Planning Department Jekaterina Kuzņecova said.
“For
the childcare centre, Bank provided financial assistance and helped make the
territory more attractive by planting thuja trees. Stemming from the classical
Latin word “thya”, thuja means arborvitae or tree of life. As Bank is committed
to sustainable thinking about future generations and to sustainable living, it
is of the utmost importance to practice the ESG principle in everyday life. We
were just happy to make the landscape more vibrant and welcoming“, J.Kuzņecova
added.
“We
are a bank that is truly attentive to the needs of our fellow citizens and that
takes a lead on strengthening family values. The support therefore appears
quite logical. As succession is one of its core values, Bank consistently
promotes intergenerational bonds, principles of family unity and family
well-being.” Valeri Belokon added.
The
director and psychologist of the centre
Ilze Reinfelde was very satisfied that the project team comprised knowledgeable
and seasoned professionals, such as social workers, a speech-language
therapist, music therapists, art therapists, an ergotherapist (occupational
therapist), physiotherapist, social teacher, carers and pastoral counsellor
(pastoral care consultant).
St. Theresa’s Home provides social services for children with disabilities who live in Riga. Overall, the project aims to provide services to 50 children and the members of their families. Predominantly pupils of special needs schools are eligible for the benefits delivered by the project. The children can also access different specialists. However, the parents say that the benefits are still insufficient. That is why they eagerly seize the opportunity offered to their children to attend additional activities arranged and scheduled by the available specialists.
Baltic International Bank has been operating in the Latvian financial market for 26 years. Baltic International Bank has remarkable experience in individual customer service in Latvia, providing high quality personalized products and services as well as investment solutions based on the ESG (Environmental. Social. Governance) principles. The Bank cooperates with leading capital management companies in the Baltic States and the world, promoting investor capital growth and taking care of the environment. The corporate values of Baltic International Bank are expertise, trust and succession.
- 04.09.2019 25 countries have formed work group to analyze ABLV Bank's participation in possible money laundering schemes - Znotina
- 04.09.2019 Latvian NBA player Kurucs arrested in alleged domestic violence incident
- 04.09.2019 При поддержке Baltic International Bank открыт дневной центр ухода за детьми «Дом Святой Терезы»
- 03.09.2019 В Литве начинает работать сеть банкоматов Medus
- 03.09.2019 Команда профессионалов
- 03.09.2019 Бюро внутренней безопасности задержало бывшего начальника погранохраны Латвии и двоих представителей строительной компании
- 03.09.2019 Latavia; In July, manufacturing output kept growing moderately
- 03.09.2019 Changes to tax system should not be made at the moment - PM
- 03.09.2019 Internal Security Bureau detains former Latvian Border Guard chief Garbars
- 03.09.2019 Head of Merko's subsidiary also being questioned re Latvian cartel agreement investigation