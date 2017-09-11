Estonia: Chinese embassy to hold business forum in Tallinn

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in cooperation with Enterprise Estonia is inviting interested parties to a Chinese business forum to take place in Tallinn on Sept. 12, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said LETA/BNS,

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the forum, titled "Doing Business in China 2.0", is to take place at the Radisson Blu Sky hotel and will feature speakers from both China and Estonia. Companies, officials and other interested stakeholders are welcome to attend.





The business forum will give an overview of practical business-related topics -- what China's business environment, tax policy, and customs procedures look like. Participants will also learn how to register a company in China and how to export to China via cross-border e-commerce platforms.