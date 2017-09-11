Business, China, Estonia, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.08.2019, 08:58
Estonia: Chinese embassy to hold business forum in Tallinn
BC, Tallinn, 06.08.2019.Print version
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in cooperation with Enterprise Estonia is inviting interested parties to a Chinese business forum to take place in Tallinn on Sept. 12, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said LETA/BNS,
According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the
forum, titled "Doing Business in China 2.0", is to take place at the
Radisson Blu Sky hotel and will feature speakers from both China and Estonia.
Companies, officials and other interested stakeholders are welcome to attend.
The business forum will give an overview of practical
business-related topics -- what China's business environment, tax policy, and
customs procedures look like. Participants will also learn how to register a
company in China and how to export to China via cross-border e-commerce
platforms.
Other articles:
- 06.08.2019 Survey: Every 5th worker in Estonia planning to change jobs within 6 mos
- 06.08.2019 Estonia's Bolt launches scooter service in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 05.08.2019 Launch of Wizz Air service on Estonia-Georgia route postponed until September
- 05.08.2019 Пассажиропоток Tallink Grupp в июле вырос до рекордных 1,24 млн. человек
- 05.08.2019 Эстония введет дополнительные меры в связи с агрессией России на Украине
- 05.08.2019 Estonia: Tallink transports record high of 1.24 mln passengers in July
- 05.08.2019 Postimees Grupp to take over advertising sales in BMA Estonia's TV channels
- 05.08.2019 Estonia: Baltic Horizon Fund to pay investors EUR 2.6 mln
- 05.08.2019 В Эстонии освободят от подоходного налога пособие многодетным семьям