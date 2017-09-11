Banks, Culture, Financial Services, Forum, Latvia
With the Support of Rietumu Bank, “Laima Rendezvous Jurmala” Festival Is Being Held
Laima’s festival, which always enjoys success with the public, is being held in Jurmala for the fifth time in succession. Having started as a two-day event, from the second year it was already turned into a four-day festival. The organisers of the programme of the current jubilee season have made it especially saturated and interesting.
Famous artists who are favoured by the public will perform at the festival, such as Elena Vaenga, Stas Mikhailov, Valery Meladze, Sergey Lazarev, Grigory Leps, Lubov Uspenskaya, Nino Katamadze, Valery Syutkin, Nastya Kamenskikh as well as many other artists from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Estonia, Denmark, Italy, Israel, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Azerbaijan and Cuba.
Latvian stars will also take part in the concerts, such as Intars Busulis, Inese Galante, Janis Stibelis, Lauris Reiniks, Samanta Tina, Andris Erglis and DAGAMBA Group.
In her interview to journalists, with the festival coming up, its founder and inspirer Laima Vaikule especially emphasised the variety of genres, live performances to live music, as well as a wonderful atmosphere, owing to which many recognised artists are gladly coming to Jurmala each and every year.
“Laima Rendezvous Jurmala” is broadcast by several big TV channels in the Baltics, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Germany, Israel and Azerbaijan.
Rietumu Bank has been providing support to the festival from the very start.
More information about the festival can be found here.
