Vilnius hosting Baltic Assembly's Eastern Partnership conference

Vilnius is hosting on Friday the Eastern Partnership Conference of the Baltic Assembly, entitled "Can We Deliver? Setting our Course over the next Ten Years"

During the Conference, parliamentarians, governmental representatives and researchers from the EU and the Eastern Partnership countries will focus on three main themes:

Eastern Partnership: A Window of Opportunity in 2025-2028 to build European Perspective for EU Association Countries during EU Presidencies of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia

Putting Words into Action: Mobilising International Support over the next Decade

Mobilising Investment Assistance for Best-performing Eastern Partnership Countries: Working with Public and Private partners

During last four years on a biannual basis, the Baltic Assembly organises conferences to assess parliamentary contribution within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. We strongly support the Eastern Partnership as a strategic dimension of the European Neighbourhood Policy and key element for stability and economic progress in the Eastern neighbourhood. Relations with the Eastern Partnership countries must remain a high priority of the European Union foreign policy.





This Conference will present an opportunity for policy makers to share their opinions on building a European perspective for EU Eastern Partnership countries in the following decade, mobilising international support and providing assistance for best-performing Eastern Partnership countries.





The opening speeches will be given by Viktoras Pranckietis, the speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas, Inara Murniece, speaker of the Latvian Saeima, Irakli Kobakhidze, speaker of the Georgian Parliament, and Siim Kallas, vice-speaker of the Estonian Riigikogu, the Lithuanian parliament said.





The conference brings together parliamentarians, ministers and experts from the three Baltic countries, as well as Georgia, Ukraine, Germany, Moldova, Armenia, France and other countries.





Discussions will focus on the results of the first decade of the Eastern Partnership program and future prospects.





Launched in 2009, the Eastern Partnership is a policy initiative that aims to bring the six Eastern neighbors – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine – closer to the EU.