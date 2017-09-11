Culture, Financial Services, Forum, Jurmala, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.05.2019, 17:53
Riga Jurmala Festival Continues the Best Musical Traditions, with the Support of Rietumu Bank
During the two previous years, within the framework of the Baltic Musical Seasons, concerts of outstanding soloists and teams from the leading stars of classical music were held. The festival, where Rietumu Bank was one of the originators, was supported by many well-known entrepreneurs and patrons of the arts.
The extraordinary personality of its Artistic Director Andrejs Zagars (1958–2019), an internationally recognised manager of culture, largely contributed to the scale of the festival.
The first musical season already provided residents and guests of Latvia with an opportunity to listen to and watch masters of classical music such as Riccardo Muti and his orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini, Alexander Sladkovsky, Karel Mark Chichon, Elina Garanca, Kristine Opolais, Hibla Gerzmava, Lawrence Brownlee, Sarah Coburn, Joshua Bell, Denis Matsuev, Chris Botti. The second season was opened with a performance of John Malkovich, accompanied by Hungarian Danubia Orchestra Óbuda under the baton of Alvise Casellati and pianist Anastasia Terenkova, and continued with concerts of Vienna Philharmonic orchestra under the baton of Rafael Payare, with the participation of Elina Garanca, pianist Denis Matsuev and cellist Mischa Maisky, Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia under the baton of Sir Antonio Pappano and Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez.
This year, the traditions of this widescale event, traditionally with the support of Rietumu Bank, are continued by the Rīga Jurmala festival headed by Martins Engstrems.
In the course of the festival, concerts of internationally recognised orchestras under the baton of famous conductors such as Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Israel Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Russian National Orchestra and others, as well as solo recitals of outstanding musicians, will be held in Latvian National Opera, Large Guild and Dzintari Concert Hall.
The programme of the festival can be found on the website.
