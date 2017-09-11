Culture, Forum, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 11.05.2019, 12:14
Lithuanian pavilion at Venice Biennale features opera performance on 35 tons of sand
BC, Vilnius, 11.05.2019.Print version
ithuania's pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale features an artificial beach where "vacationers" participate in a contemporary opera performance about climate change, informed LETA/BNS.
Officially opened on Friday, the pavilion is the stage of the Sun & Sea (Marina) opera performance by Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte, the Culture Ministry said.
The audience can view more than 20 performers lying down on 35 tons of sand and singing for eight hours from above.
Visitors are also welcome to join the performers on the artificial beach. They are required to pre-register and bring their bathing suits and towels and lounge on the beach for at least three hours.
The opera performance will take place every Saturday through October.
Lithuania participates in the Venice Biennale for the 11th time. Its pavilion has received four special mentions by the jury.
Other articles:
- 10.05.2019 New Novatek gas shipment approaching Lithuania's Klaipeda
- 10.05.2019 Lithuania imports major part of gas via LNG terminal
- 10.05.2019 Lithuanian Railways gears up for Rail Baltica development
- 10.05.2019 Lithuanian officials investigate April's near-collision involving 3 planes
- 10.05.2019 Референдумы и президентские выборы в Литве: важнейшие цифры
- 10.05.2019 В Клайпеду прибывает новый груз СПГ от Новатэка
- 10.05.2019 Referenda and presidential election in Lithuania in key figures
- 10.05.2019 Lithuania's Pienas LT set to export 20 tons of products to China
- 09.05.2019 Photo exhibition in Riga: Chinese Ethnic Minority Customs and Scenery
- 09.05.2019 Фотовыставка в Риге: обычаи и стиль жизни китайских этнических меньшинств