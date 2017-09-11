China, Culture, Forum, Latvia
Photo exhibition in Riga: Chinese Ethnic Minority Customs and Scenery
The photo
exhibition will be available for free of charged for everyone at hotel Radisson
Blu Latvija Beta Hall, on the 2 nd floor on May 9 from 15.00 till 18.00 and on
May 10 from 10.00 till 18.00 and at Radisson Blu Ridzene hotel on 9 and 10 May
from 10.00 till 18.00.
At the
photo exhibition are displayed 64 works made by well-known photographers in
China. It is the affiliation of photographers to these nations that make these
photographs of true stories that reflect they everyday-life. The works for
these exhibition are selected by the association Suisse des Commerçants d'
Origine Chinoise. The photographs are vividly gorgeous, which allows viewers only
to discern the true beauty of Chinese nature. But through the camera's lens,
the photographer has betrayed his feelings very accurately, his nations
feelings, the magnificence of Chinese nature. Photographs are one of the ways
how to show China's diversity, a transformation process that is continuing in
the country right now.
The
exhibition in Latvia is organized by the association Suisse des Commerçants d'
Origine Chinoise, which was founded in Switzerland in 2008 with the support of the
Embassy of Switzerland in China. The association Suisse des Commerçants d'
Origine Chinoise brings together Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwanese entrepreneurs
in Switzerland, as well as representatives of
Chinese and foreign organizations. It aims to strengthen cooperation and
communication between companies and entrepreneurs, forming a platform for
Chinese entrepreneurs in Switzerland, providing participation in state and
legislative processes. http://ascoc-ch.org
