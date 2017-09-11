Advertising, EU – CIS, Forum
XI "WHITE SQUARE" has announced the winners
A total of 1019 entries from countries of the CIS and Europe
were submitted to the “White Square”. Works were accepted in 7 contests:
creativity, branding, marketing, creative effectiveness, digital, social ad and
in the media competition introduced this year. All works were evaluated by 6
international jury compositions — Creative Jury, Marketing, Branding, Digital, Media,
Social Advertising jury — a total of 62 world-renowned experts, who have
hundreds of awards from Cannes Lions and other prestigious festivals.
So, we present the results of all the XI "White
Square" contests.
The creative agency of the festival, which received most
awards according to the results of refereeing, is Voskhod, Russia.
Belarusian festival agency — Forte Grey
THE GRAND PRIX
Grand Prix
entry The Blank Edition, agency IMPACT BBDO, Lebanon
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
entry KOSHOGO, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
A. PROMO &
ACTIVATION
A1 Use of channel /
medium
Silver
entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia
Bronze
entry This is YOTA ad, agency Friends Moscow, Russia
Short-list
entry Coca-Cola Kokoshnik, agency ARK CONNECT, Russia
entry Renault Drive Therapy, agency BBDO Russia Group,
Russia
entry The Point of No Return, agency Great Advertising
Group, Russia
A2 Use of brand
experience
Gold
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze
entry CineMoms, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
entry Plate & Bowl, agency RODNYA Creative PR Studio,
Russia
entry Renault Drive Therapy, agency BBDO Russia Group,
Russia
Short-list
entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic media,
Russia
entry 2018 in Review: Yandex.Taxi Riders' Personal Stats,
agency Yandex.Taxi in-house studio, Russia
entry A look that sounds, agency e:mg, Russia
entry Mani cure, agency VMLY&R MEXICO, Mexico
entry Rewind to the 80's, agency e:mg, Russia
entry Time:Sharing, agency DPG, Russia
A3 Use of technology
Gold
entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia
Silver
entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic
media, Russia
A4 Strategy
Silver
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze
entry Renault Drive Therapy, agency BBDO Russia Group,
Russia
A5 Campaign
Silver
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze
entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic
media, Russia
entry The most epic promo, LLC "Eurotorg" Team,
Belarus
Short-list
entry 24 Hours of Le MKAD, agency e:mg, Russia
entry TOYOTA PUSH THE LIMIT, agency ADWISE, Russia
A6 Low budget project
Gold
entry Putin turns on the Rain, agency Voskhod, Russia
Silver
entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia
entry Mold, agency BBDO Ukraine, Ukraine
Bronze
entry Safe the Rap, Deep creative digital agency, Russia
C. PR
C1 Use of PR practice
Gold
entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia
Silver
entry Bank+Mice. Story about kindness, agency RA Kombinat,
Kazakhstan
entry KOSHOGO, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Bronze
entry “When Your Girlfriend is Ill”, agency ROOM485 (part of
RCG), Russia (moved from A2 Use of
brand experience)
Short-list
entry 24 Hours of Le MKAD, agency e:mg, Russia
C2 Digital &
Social
Gold
entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia
Silver
entry Putin turns on the Rain, agency Voskhod, Russia
C3 Influencer
Short-list
entry A look that sounds, agency e:mg, Russia
C4 Strategy
Gold
entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia
Silver
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze
entry CineMoms, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
C5 Campaign
Gold
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia
H. DIRECT
H1 Use of direct
medium
Bronze
entry Rewind to the 80's, agency e:mg, Russia
entry Stuck in Photostock, agency Forte Grey, Belarus
entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia (moved from H2 Digital & Social)
Short-list
entry HEMOPHILIA: A BUBBLE WRAP HOODIE, agency Havas PR
Kyiv, Ukraine
H2 Digital &
Social
Gold
entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia
Silver
entry Putin turns on the Rain, agency Voskhod, Russia
H3 Strategy
Silver
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
H4 Campaign
Gold
entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia
entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia
I. INNOVATIONS
I1 Innovations
Silver
entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia
CREATIVE
EFFECTIVENESS
E. CREATIVE
EFFECTIVENESS
E1 Creative
effectiveness
Gold
entry This is YOTA ad, agency Friends Moscow, Russia
Silver
entry #MoneyCanChallenge, agency Leo Burnett Ukraine,
Ukraine
Bronze
entry #smthwentwrong, agency UAMASTER digital agency, Ukraine
Short-list
entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic media,
Russia
entry Coca-Cola Kokoshnik, agency ARK CONNECT, Russia
entry Time to Grow. Time to Speak, agency BBDO Russia Group,
Russia
