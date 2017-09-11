XI "WHITE SQUARE" has announced the winners

April 19, winners award ceremony of one of the largest international creative events of Central and Eastern Europe — the “White Square” festival, which was held in the Belarusian capital for the eleventh time and gathered participants from 32 countries, took place. This year, the festival has sounded on the international stage under the slogan Your Moment is Now.

A total of 1019 entries from countries of the CIS and Europe were submitted to the “White Square”. Works were accepted in 7 contests: creativity, branding, marketing, creative effectiveness, digital, social ad and in the media competition introduced this year. All works were evaluated by 6 international jury compositions — Creative Jury, Marketing, Branding, Digital, Media, Social Advertising jury — a total of 62 world-renowned experts, who have hundreds of awards from Cannes Lions and other prestigious festivals.

So, we present the results of all the XI "White Square" contests.

The creative agency of the festival, which received most awards according to the results of refereeing, is Voskhod, Russia.

Belarusian festival agency — Forte Grey

THE GRAND PRIX

Grand Prix

entry The Blank Edition, agency IMPACT BBDO, Lebanon

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

entry KOSHOGO, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

A. PROMO & ACTIVATION

A1 Use of channel / medium

Silver

entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia

Bronze

entry This is YOTA ad, agency Friends Moscow, Russia

Short-list

entry Coca-Cola Kokoshnik, agency ARK CONNECT, Russia

entry Renault Drive Therapy, agency BBDO Russia Group, Russia

entry The Point of No Return, agency Great Advertising Group, Russia

A2 Use of brand experience

Gold

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

entry CineMoms, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

entry Plate & Bowl, agency RODNYA Creative PR Studio, Russia

entry Renault Drive Therapy, agency BBDO Russia Group, Russia

Short-list

entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic media, Russia

entry 2018 in Review: Yandex.Taxi Riders' Personal Stats, agency Yandex.Taxi in-house studio, Russia

entry A look that sounds, agency e:mg, Russia

entry Mani cure, agency VMLY&R MEXICO, Mexico

entry Rewind to the 80's, agency e:mg, Russia

entry Time:Sharing, agency DPG, Russia

A3 Use of technology

Gold

entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia

Silver

entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic media, Russia

A4 Strategy

Silver

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

entry Renault Drive Therapy, agency BBDO Russia Group, Russia

A5 Campaign

Silver

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic media, Russia

entry The most epic promo, LLC "Eurotorg" Team, Belarus

Short-list

entry 24 Hours of Le MKAD, agency e:mg, Russia

entry TOYOTA PUSH THE LIMIT, agency ADWISE, Russia

A6 Low budget project

Gold

entry Putin turns on the Rain, agency Voskhod, Russia

Silver

entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia

entry Mold, agency BBDO Ukraine, Ukraine

Bronze

entry Safe the Rap, Deep creative digital agency, Russia

C. PR

C1 Use of PR practice

Gold

entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia

Silver

entry Bank+Mice. Story about kindness, agency RA Kombinat, Kazakhstan

entry KOSHOGO, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze

entry “When Your Girlfriend is Ill”, agency ROOM485 (part of RCG), Russia (moved from A2 Use of brand experience)

Short-list

entry 24 Hours of Le MKAD, agency e:mg, Russia

C2 Digital & Social

Gold

entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia

Silver

entry Putin turns on the Rain, agency Voskhod, Russia

C3 Influencer

Short-list

entry A look that sounds, agency e:mg, Russia

C4 Strategy

Gold

entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia

Silver

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

entry CineMoms, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

C5 Campaign

Gold

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia

H. DIRECT

H1 Use of direct medium

Bronze

entry Rewind to the 80's, agency e:mg, Russia

entry Stuck in Photostock, agency Forte Grey, Belarus

entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia (moved from H2 Digital & Social)

Short-list

entry HEMOPHILIA: A BUBBLE WRAP HOODIE, agency Havas PR Kyiv, Ukraine

H2 Digital & Social

Gold

entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia

Silver

entry Putin turns on the Rain, agency Voskhod, Russia

H3 Strategy

Silver

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

H4 Campaign

Gold

entry Forte Femme, agency Voskhod, Russia

entry Thirsty Tags, agency Redberry, Georgia

I. INNOVATIONS

I1 Innovations

Silver

entry Beware of Bots, agency Possible Group, Russia

CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS

E. CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS

E1 Creative effectiveness

Gold

entry This is YOTA ad, agency Friends Moscow, Russia

Silver

entry #MoneyCanChallenge, agency Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Bronze

entry #smthwentwrong, agency UAMASTER digital agency, Ukraine

Short-list

entry "Dostup" Project (*Access), agency Mosaic media, Russia

entry Coca-Cola Kokoshnik, agency ARK CONNECT, Russia

entry Time to Grow. Time to Speak, agency BBDO Russia Group, Russia