Exhibition curated by A.Suna gallery to be displayed at Rietumu Bank’s Gallery

Rietumu Bank’s Gallery in cooperation with Agija Suna unveiled a painting exhibition “Satikšanās” (“Rendezvous”) with works by 28 artists. The exhibition demonstrates the ability of Agija Suna to find talents and, following the best traditions of artists of France, gather them and their works in one gallery.

Agija Suna, wishing to live among art works and be among creative people, for more than twenty years is heading an art gallery at the heart of Riga, carrying her own name. The art gallery has welcomed different artists – both well-known and such whose names have not been heard in Latvia before. Agija Suna’s advantage is experience and knowledge because in years she has been cooperating with numerous contemporary authors, has assisted in their take-off and followed their achievements.





Her years’ long work can be compared to the traditions of the royal court of France, gathering together the most different and outstanding artists, thus, making Paris the capital of art. It is not in vain that Riga is called the small Paris, and Agija Suna is a living proof of this saying. A. Suna’s gallery for many years has been organizing an art contest “Painting of the Year”, encouraging novelty in Latvia’s art.





The following artists are represented at the exhibition of Rietumu Bank’s Gallery: Gita Smite, Egils Spuris, Tatjana Semane, Madara Gulbis, Dita Luse, Inta Celmina, Sigita Daugule, Elga Grinvalde, Helena Heinrihsone, Maris Upzars, Laima Bikse, Kristine Keire, Gunta Liepina-Griva, Guna Millersone, Barbala Gulbe, Anita Kalnina, Linda Zivere, Andra Otto-Hvoinska, Karlis Silins, Signe Vanadzina, Laima Eglite, Linda Kozule, Zigurts Polikovs, Inese Silina, Vita Merca, Edvards Grube, Arturs Akopjans un Rihards Delvers.