Wednesday, 24.04.2019
Turku attracts international top professionals to Finland with a unique campaign
The campaign invites highly educated international
professionals to get to know job and career opportunities as well as family
life in Turku Region. The aim of the campaign is to attract competent workers
in the fields where the companies suffer from labour shortage. The campaign was
opened on 23rd April, and the selected winners will travel to
Turku in August.
– Finland is one of the best countries in the world to
balance working and family life. Finland was, for example, selected as the best
country for expat families in 2018. Turku Region is the fastest growing
innovation and competence cluster in Finland. The companies in our region offer
lots of interesting work opportunities to experts in different fields and Turku
as a city gives an excellent environment for a good life, says Mayor of
Turku Minna Arve.
In the campaign five families from different parts of the
world will win a trip to Turku in August 2019. The programme of the trip
includes company visits, family activities and introduction to public services.
Talent Call Turku aims to reach at least 20 mln people who belong to the
target group.
– Ensuring the availability of competent labour force is essential to the growth of the companies in the Turku Region. Maritime industry alone will need thousands of new professionals during the next few years.
It has become clear that companies cannot find all the experts they need domestically. We must be able to attract top professionals also from abroad, says CEO Niko Kyynäräinen from Turku Science Park Ltd.
International talent attraction campaigns have been carried
out by, for example, New Zealand (Wellington), the Netherlands (Eindhoven) and
Estonia. This is the first similar campaign in Finland.
Talent Call Turku opens on 23 April 2019 at www.talentcall.fi. The application period lasts till 19th of
May. The winners will be selected during June.
– Many companies in Finland are in need of specialists. The
Talent Boost campaigns and events abroad aim at attracting specialists to come
and work in Finland. Talent Call is an excellent example of this kind of
campaign. Talent Boost offers networks to companies to find international
specialists. It also gives financial incentives to employ the first
international professionals, says Ulla Hiekkanen-Mäkelä, Head of
Talent Boost, Business Finland.
