Monday, 15.04.2019, 19:14
Latvian ice hockey team supported by Rietumu Bank will go to an exhibition tournament in France this April
In preparation for this year’s Ice Hockey World Championships, with the support of the Rietumu Bank Latvian squad’s travels to France for two exhibition matches against the French team, which will be played on April 19 and 20.
The Latvian team concluded last
year’s tournament in 8th place, which was the first time since 2009 it advanced
to the quarterfinals, losing to the ultimate champs Sweden 2:3.
This year, Latvia has been drawn
into Group B together with both of 2018’s final teams – Sweden and Switzerland,
which finished in second place. Latvia will play its group matches in the
Slovak capital Bratislava.
The other group matches will be
played in Košice, which is about 400km from the Slovak capital. Both of these
cities also hosted the 2011 Ice Hockey World Championships. In addition to
Switzerland and Sweden, Latvia will be in the same preliminary round group in
Bratislava with Russia, the Czech Republic, Norway, Austria and Italy
