Finalists of the “Inese Galante Talents” Contest Determined

The jury of the musical contest “Inese Galante Talents” has determined the finalists who will take part in its conclusive stage on 12 May.

The contest, which is organised by the fund of the famous opera singer and bears her name, is held annually with the support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund.



The competent jury, which includes experienced pedagogues and professional musicians, has assessed performances of the contestants and has determined the participants of the final round.



During the assessment, aspects such as the artistic value of the performance and technical skills were taken into account, as well as the artistry and bright personality of musicians and the compliance of their repertoire with their individual features.



The final part of the contest will be held in the National Library of Latvia on 12 May. The winners will be announced and awarded there. They will get honorary diplomas, cash awards and grants for continuing their professional musical education, as well as they will be able to participate in concerts of the Fund and the Summertime Festival held in Dzinatri Concert Hall every summer.



Alongside this, public voting continues on the official website of the competition, which will determine the winner in the Spectator’s Choice nomination. Last year over 70 000 people from all over the world took part in such voting.



This year the contest takes please the sixth time. Any Latvian vocalist and musician playing keyboard, string, wind and percussion instruments can participate in it. Participation is completely free and does not have any restrictions, including age. The jury includes: Inese Galante, Toms Ostrovskis, Sergejs Jegers, Dagnija Stake, Andris Vecumnieks, Tereza Ziberte-Ijaba, Uldis Zilberts.

