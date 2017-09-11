EU – Baltic States, Forum, Lithuania, Railways
Rail Baltica Global Forum 2019 in Vilnius – discussing financing, trends and project progress in 2019
Rail Baltica Global Forum gathers industry professionals,
executives, decision makers, suppliers and rail experts in a two-day
international event dedicated to the Rail Baltica project. With more than 700
participants from 302 companies representing 30 countries, it is the largest
railway industry event in the Baltics.
“The success of this project depends on all the countries in
the region. Lithuania is committed to working together with its neighbours. We
congratulate Finland on joining this project. In addition, the good will of
Poland and the participation of Finland have significantly changed the
importance of this North-Baltic transport artery. This is why I want to thank
our partners and encourage them to support each other when achieving the common
goals of this project,” said Saulius
Skvernelis, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania.
“The Rail Baltica project fulfils many goals of the European
infrastructure and mobility policy – connecting the Eastern and Western parts
of the EU; peripheral regions to the centre; creating corridors crossing and
connecting many Member States; moving freight from road to rail and supporting
sustainable transport corridors - just to name a few,” Henrik Hololei, Director-General for Mobility and Transport, DG
MOVE, European Commission, explained in his opening speech of the Forum. “The
European Commission is fully committed to this project and until now our
involvement has been both - intense and proactive.”
The first day of the Forum is devoted to discussion of
economic, political and financial topics of the project, when a closer look is
taken at the potential for passengers, freight and regional development; future
of the financing; information on the infrastructure management; and involvement
of Poland and Finland in the project.
“Historically, availability of modern infrastructure has
always been among the key determinants of the wealth and competitiveness of
nations,” emphasized Catherine Trautmann,
the North-Sea Baltic TEN-T Corridor coordinator. “High-speed rail
infrastructure is particularly prominent in this regard, boasting some of the
highest levels of secondary economic benefits and macroeconomic multipliers
among the different types of infrastructure investment.”
During the Forum, the first phase Detailed Technical
Design contract for railway section Kaunas–Ramygala in Lithuania was signed
by Alvaro Rey, CEO of IDOM
Consulting, Engineering, Architecture, Timo
Riihimaki and Ignas Degutis from
RB Rail AS. This moment marked
another significant milestone reach in the project, commencing the design
activities on the main line of Rail Baltica in Lithuania.
The Forum will continue with information about the project
financing, discussion of infrastructure management and speeches by Finland and
Poland representatives after the break, as well as insightful programme on two
stages tomorrow.
The second day will highlight project technical aspects,
such as procurement plans for 2019, executed studies, detailed technical
designs. Panel discussion with leading railway industry associations will
provide insight into large infrastructure project development experience. In
addition, the Architectural and Visual Landscaping Guidelines of Rail Baltica
project will be revealed on the Social Dimension Stage.
More information about the conference and live stream of the
event is available on the Rail Baltica Global Forum webpage.
