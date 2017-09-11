EU – Baltic States, Forum, Lithuania, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.04.2019, 11:34
Rail Baltica Global Forum to gather 700+ participants in Vilnius
Henrik Hololei, Director-General for Mobility and Transport, DG
MOVE, European Commission will also address Forum participants in the opening
session. In addition – Latvian and Lithuanian Transport Ministers and ministry
representatives of Estonia, Poland and Finland will discuss Rail Baltica
potential for passengers, freight and regional development.
During the day, a working session on the future of European
flagship infrastructure project financing will be held, as well as a panel
discussion on railway infrastructure management. The day will be closed with a
working session regarding Rail Baltica developments in Poland and Finland.
The second day of the Forum will focus on the detailed Rail
Baltica global and national plans for 2019, developing business partnerships
with the railway industry in Europe and operational plan. The draft Architectural
and Visual Landscaping Guidelines of Rail Baltica will be also discussed with
the stakeholders.
Representatives from 30 countries, including 302 companies as well
as 105 public authorities and non-governmental organizations will take part in
the forum. On the second day of the Forum, visitors will also have access to
Suppliers' Meeting Point, where they will be able to meet 40 companies, get
acquainted with their offers and discuss possible cooperation.
