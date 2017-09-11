Minsk named the next destination for ad creatives

One of the largest festivals of creative marketing and advertising communications in Eastern Europe – White Square – will take place in Minsk on April 17-19 and will gather an international lineup of participants from over 30 countries of the world who will come to Belarusian capital to learn about the latest industrial trends and get inspired by the most innovative and original creative cases of the region.

In conditions of oversaturated informational environment, emotions are more and more often winning, consumer demands are changing at the speed of light, and sometimes it’s even difficult to distinguish real working marketing tools from fakes. Your Moment is Now! sounds the slogan of the festival this year having united effective marketing practices and innovative solutions operating nowadays on different markets within its program. EXPLORE WHITE SQUARE 2019 PROGRAM on official website adfest.by.

Recognized experts from twenty countries of the world are invited as headliners, many of which are holders of more than two hundred awards of Cannes Lions, D&AD, Effie and other prestigious festivals for creativity of communications and effectiveness of projects.









In addition to acquaintance with industry trends during business and educational programs, accredited participants of the festival will also have the opportunity to communicate with professional community of Europe and the CIS informally – at White Square parties filled with the atmosphere of creativity, drive and inspiration.

Traveling to Minsk now became easier than ever since visa-free regime was established for a number of countries.

The fee of full entry pass to all events of the festival (business, educational, evening, excursion programs) is: 290 EUR + VAT till March 23; 310 EUR + VAT after March 23.

The call for entries to White Square contest program is still open till March 29. Entries can be submitted online on official website adfest.by into 7 contests – Creativity, Branding, Marketing, Digital, Creative Effectiveness, Media, Social advertising – that will be assigned to 6 teams of international jury.





The level of festival organization, its jury cast and judging procedure was repeatedly appreciated by representatives of international professional community, including The Gunn Report. Last year White Square has been named an ambassador of Eastern Europe among the largest global and local ad festivals by global creativity ranking AdForum Business Creative Report.