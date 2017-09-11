Advertising, Belarus, EU – CIS, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 15.03.2019, 12:35
Minsk named the next destination for ad creatives
In conditions of
oversaturated informational environment, emotions are more and more often
winning, consumer demands are changing at the speed of light, and sometimes
it’s even difficult to distinguish real working marketing tools from fakes. Your Moment is Now! sounds the slogan
of the festival this year having united effective marketing practices and
innovative solutions operating nowadays on different markets within its
program. EXPLORE WHITE SQUARE 2019 PROGRAM on official website adfest.by.
Recognized experts from twenty countries of the
world are invited as headliners, many of which are holders of more than two hundred awards of Cannes
Lions, D&AD, Effie and other prestigious festivals for creativity of
communications and effectiveness of projects.
In addition to
acquaintance with industry trends during business and educational programs,
accredited participants of the festival will also have the opportunity to
communicate with professional community of Europe and the CIS informally – at White Square parties filled with the
atmosphere of creativity, drive and inspiration.
Traveling to
Minsk now became easier than ever since visa-free
regime was established for a number of countries.
The fee of full
entry pass to all events of the festival (business, educational, evening,
excursion programs) is: 290 EUR + VAT till March 23; 310 EUR + VAT after March 23.
The call for entries to White Square contest
program is still open till March 29. Entries can be submitted online on official website adfest.by into 7 contests – Creativity, Branding,
Marketing, Digital, Creative Effectiveness, Media, Social advertising – that
will be assigned to 6 teams of international jury.
The level of
festival organization, its jury cast and judging procedure was repeatedly
appreciated by representatives of international professional community,
including The Gunn Report. Last
year White Square has been named an
ambassador of Eastern Europe among the largest global and local ad festivals by
global creativity ranking AdForum
Business Creative Report.
