Whose creativity’s stronger

In April the trends of a new creative season in Europe will be known. The most promising newest creative ideas and projects in international advertising will be indicated at White Square International marketing and advertising festival that is scheduled to be held in Minsk on April 17-19, 2019.

Annually White Square welcomes over 1000 entries from 30 countries of Europe and the CIS. Contest program covers all spheres of modern advertising communications and includes 7 contests – Creativity, Branding, Marketing and Creative Effectiveness, Digital, Media, Social ad – that will be judged by 6 international jury categories.



The jury team of 2019 festival edition has just been announced.

Call for entries to White Square 2019 is now open on official website adfest.by and will deadline on March 29. The entries are accepted from global market.



Since 2018 White Square is included into global creativity ranking that shows the most successful campaigns and agencies in seven specific business sectors – AdForum Business Creative Report.



Award-winning entries of the festival will be published on more than 30 industrial Internet resources of Europe, CIS, inc. Belarus, Ukraine, Russia in April-May right on the eve of the main global event of creative industry.



Awards Gala is always held in Minsk on the third day of the festival (April 19 this year) and celebrates the prize-winning creativity in the best festival traditions.



Next to contest program White Square contains three-day various business and educational program. Many of the juries mentioned above will become the headliners and share their experiences of creating big ideas and methods of implementation of effective marketing communications. It’s a good reason to attend. Plus, Belarus is visa-free since last year so now traveling to Minsk is easier than ever.





Detailed information about White Square festival and all participation requirements is provided on official website adfest.by or via e-mail konkurs@adfest.by