Advertising, Belarus, EU – CIS, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.02.2019, 09:24
Whose creativity’s stronger
Annually White Square welcomes over 1000 entries from 30
countries of Europe and the CIS. Contest program covers all spheres of modern
advertising communications and includes 7 contests – Creativity, Branding,
Marketing and Creative Effectiveness, Digital, Media, Social ad – that will be
judged by 6 international jury categories.
The jury team of 2019 festival edition has just been announced.
Call for entries to White Square 2019 is now open on
official website adfest.by and will deadline on March 29. The
entries are accepted from global market.
Since 2018 White Square is included into global creativity ranking that shows the most successful campaigns and agencies in seven specific business sectors – AdForum Business Creative Report.
Award-winning entries of the festival will be published on more than 30 industrial Internet resources of Europe, CIS, inc. Belarus, Ukraine, Russia in April-May right on the eve of the main global event of creative industry.
Awards Gala is always held in Minsk on the third day of the festival (April 19 this year) and celebrates the prize-winning creativity in the best festival traditions.
Next to contest program White Square contains three-day various business and educational program. Many of the juries mentioned above will become the headliners and share their experiences of creating big ideas and methods of implementation of effective marketing communications. It’s a good reason to attend. Plus, Belarus is visa-free since last year so now traveling to Minsk is easier than ever.
Detailed information about White Square festival and all
participation requirements is provided on official website adfest.by or via e-mail konkurs@adfest.by
- 19.02.2019 Riga Venture Summit - from visions to actions
- 19.02.2019 Чей креатив круче
- 19.02.2019 О развитии Азово-Черноморского бассейна - на «ЮгТрансе-2019»
- 16.02.2019 Латвия и Беларусь примут ЧМ по хоккею в 2021 году
- 15.02.2019 Rail freight between Belarus and Latvia grows 29.2% last year
- 15.02.2019 Latvia has highest share of children with unmet needs for dental care in EU
- 14.02.2019 WHITE SQUARE gives gifts to all the lovers ... of advertising!
- 14.02.2019 Лауреаты конкурса «Таланты Инессы Галанте» покоряют мировые сцены
- 14.02.2019 Kazakhstan augments its potential in terms of investment attractiveness
- 13.02.2019 20th Vilnius Book Fair will invite guests to watch literary duels