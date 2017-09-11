Culture, Forum, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:10
20th Vilnius Book Fair will invite guests to watch literary duels
Held on February 21-24, the largest event dedicated to
literature, music and cultural discussions, promises 200 meetings with various
authors, 18 events at five spacious halls and over 50 foreign guests.
Ausrine Zilinskiene, director of the Lithuanian Culture
Insrtitute, says the fair is best described by the combination of traditions
and discoveries.
"It probably defines the very essence of the fair and
its cultural program as the format is fairly well-known as you know what you
can expect from the fair, but there are also new things," she told a press
conference on Tuesday.
The Vilnius Book Faire will have a traditional discussion
club, with five discussions focused on literary genres.
A new thing this year will be a tournament of short literary
duels, called "shorts".
"The good thing about these literary duels is that
nobody gets killed and we hope for a good result as an author and a critic will
have 15 minutes to disclose the good sides of the book they will discuss,"
Gytis Vaskelis, head of the Institute of Lithuanian Literature and Folklore,
said.
The Vilnius Book Fair's organizers estimate that it hosted
over 5,700 events over the past two decades, and 5,200 participants attended
the fair which welcomed over 400 foreign guests and attracted over one mln
visitors.
