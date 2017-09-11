Baltic, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.01.2019, 09:55
Increased presence of Estonian and Lithuanian companies expected at Balttour 2019 trade fair
The part of society that have been busily traveling the
world over the past 20 to 25 years have finally realized that there are plenty
of wonderful travel opportunities both in our country and the neighbor
countries – Estonia and Lithuania. This trend has been developing more and more
in recent years as we have started exploring our native land and also going to
the neighbor countries,” Bricis said, adding that to date around 60 various
companies and organizations from Estonia and 50 from Lithuania have already
confirmed their participation in Balttour 2019.
The Balttour representative informed that the exhibition
will take place in two halls of the Kipsala International Exhibition Center. In
one of the halls, Travel Latvia, visitors will be able to learn about local
tourism products and destinations, and the other hall, Discover the World, will
be devoted to exploring various countries and regions of the world. The best
travel offers will be presented by major Latvian tour operators and travel
agencies – Tez Tour, Novatours, Kidy Tour, Alida Turs, Begonija, Mouzenidis Travel
– and newcomers to Latvian travel market – TUI and Itaka.
Unlike in previous years, this year’s Balttour trade fair
will not feature large joint stands of Turkey and several other countries, as
these countries no longer need to advertise their tourist destinations with
their stands because travel agencies and tour operators already organize
regular charter flights to these countries.
Participants of Balttour 2019 will include representatives
of various levels from 40 countries, including government agencies, tour
operators and small private companies from various countries. During the three
days of the trade fair, visitors will be able to buy trips to nearly 200
countries of the world.
The trade fair will start with an opening event, the
Balttour Forum, which will take place on January 30 at the Wellton Riverside
SPA Hotel. The forum will bring together tourism professionals. The Forum
experts will cover subjects like how to trust partners and the tourism industry
developments in the digital era. The New Black Media Agency’s experts will
present strategies to approach the millennials regarding tourism, while the
Digital Journey coaches will talk on practical aspects of digital
communication.
