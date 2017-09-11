White Square ad festival: 9 days till early birds deadline!

On January 31 an “early bird” & most profitable period of the call for entries to XI International advertising festival White Square will be finished.

For 9 more days participation fee for each entry in any of festival contests will save 10% discount! Upload the entries online on official website adfest.by. Your Moment is Now!



Entries can be submitted into 7 CONTESTS – Creativity, Branding, Marketing, Digital, Creative Effectiveness, Media, Social advertising – that are divided into 21 nominations.



Evaluation of entries will be assigned to 6 teams of international JURY that are divided into categories due to the specifics of their work. For the moment the jury duty at White Square 2019 has been confirmed by over 45 experts from Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Georgia, Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania, Estonia, UAE, Japan, SAR, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus. Over the half of them are holders of Gold awards and experience of judging of Cannes Lions over the recent three years. The main criteria of judging will traditionally be the originality and innovativeness of idea and quality of its implementation.













Prize-winning entries of White Square 2019 will be announced at awards ceremony on April 19 and published on over 30 industrial internet resources of Europe and the CIS.



Reminding that XI White Square is scheduled to take place in Minsk on April 17-19 and already in eleventh time will gather an international lineup of participants from over 30 European countries who will come to Belarusian capital to learn about the latest industrial trends and get inspired by the most innovative, brave and original cases in the sphere of creativity, branding, marketing, digital, media, implemented over the last year.





Detailed information about White Square festival and participation conditions is provided on adfest.by. For all the questions of participation in the contests please contact the Directorate of the festival via konkurs@adfest.by; questions of signing up to educational program via info@adfest.by, or via phones in Minsk +375 17 204 42 27, +375 17 204 41 17, +375 17 204 17 99, +375 17 204 18 99.