Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting will be held in Minsk

The Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting will be held in Belarus on October 30-November 1, 2018, informed the organization’s representative.

Minsk was chosen as the venue for the MSC Core Group Meeting based on Belarus’ contribution to the promotion of stability and security, as well as possibility to bring together main regional actors. Amongst others, the meeting will be dedicated to the discussion of the Minsk Process, East-West relations, regional conflicts, and the economic order in Eastern Europe.





Besides its annual flagship conference in Munich, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Foundation regularly organizes high-profile events around the world. In order to cover region-specific topics, the MSC links up with national governments and prominent local partners to host so-called Core Group Meetings in capitals around the world.





Limited to an exclusive group of no more than 60 participants, the MSC Core Group Meeting provides an intensive setting for senior decision-makers from around the globe – including heads of governments and international organizations, ministers, leading parliamentarians, heads of NGOs and journalists as well as FTSE-100 and DAX CEOs – to discuss regional security issues and foster personal relationships.





Meetings have already taken place in Washington, D.C. (three times), Moscow, Beijing (twice), Doha, New Delhi, Vienna, Tehran, and Addis Ababa.