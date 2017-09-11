Belarus, EU – CIS, Forum, Good for Business, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 11:37
Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting will be held in Minsk
Minsk was
chosen as the venue for the MSC Core Group Meeting based on Belarus’
contribution to the promotion of stability and security, as well as possibility
to bring together main regional actors. Amongst others, the meeting will be
dedicated to the discussion of the Minsk Process, East-West relations, regional
conflicts, and the economic order in Eastern Europe.
Besides its
annual flagship conference in Munich, the Munich Security Conference (MSC)
Foundation regularly organizes high-profile events around the world. In order
to cover region-specific topics, the MSC links up with national governments and
prominent local partners to host so-called Core Group Meetings in capitals
around the world.
Limited to
an exclusive group of no more than 60 participants, the MSC Core Group Meeting
provides an intensive setting for senior decision-makers from around the globe –
including heads of governments and international organizations, ministers,
leading parliamentarians, heads of NGOs and journalists as well as FTSE-100 and
DAX CEOs – to discuss regional security issues and foster personal
relationships.
Meetings
have already taken place in Washington, D.C. (three times), Moscow, Beijing
(twice), Doha, New Delhi, Vienna, Tehran, and Addis Ababa.
