Hungarian Days in Latvia October 2018
The Hungarian Days in Latvia have become a tradition dedicated to
strengthening and celebrating cultural relations between Hungary and the
Republic of Latvia since 2015. The Hungarian Days provide both Latvians and
foreign visitors with opportunities to participate in, and enjoy all forms of
arts and culture. During October, Hungarian artists, exhibitions and Latvian
partners come together and invite everyone to participate in interactive and
interesting activities to discover Hungarian history, design, cultural spirit
and passion.
The launching event is going to take place in the Latvian War Museum on 1 October, at 16:00 with the exhibition “170 Years of the Hungarian Defence Forces”. It can be viewed for two weeks. By visiting the the installation one can see how the Hungarian Forces were developed from the establishment of the “National Guard” in 1848 till nowdays. Don’t miss this opportunity to get to know more about Hungarian history!
We will continue with our travelling stamp exhibition from the Hungarian
Stamp Museum, especially created for the Hungarian days. We will give once
again an insight into the curious history of postal stamps. After the
exhibition opening the children will have an opportunity to create their own
stamp using their favorit cartoon heros, animals or something else for inspiration.
The opening event will take place in the Riga Central Library, 4 October at
16:00. Exhibition will be open until 31 October.
For the young generation we bring the drawing exhibition “Everyone can draw” by two young Hungarian artists – Zsófi Barabás and Zsuzsa Moizer to the National Library of Latvia. On the opening day, 6 October at 13:00, we will also organize a workshop for kids under the supervision of the artists. If you think you cannot draw, just wait till you see the exhibition and you will start drawing!
Hungarian days cannot be without an interesting exhibition at the Riga
Art Nouveau Museum. This year we bring the magnificient reviving glass and
mosaic art by Miksa Róth – in pictures. From the end of the 1890’s, Miksa Róth
was the first artist in the Austro-Hungarian Empire to adopt the new type of
glass invented by L.C.Tiffany, a material he utilised with great originality
while also introducing mosaics to Hungary. The exhibition “Colour drenched
sunshine” will be open from 11 October to 2 December.
Science and innovation form a bridge into the future connecting generations and nations. Hungary continues to add its own building blocks to this bridge in the 21st century. The travelling exhibition entitled “Shaping Hungary: Design in the 21st Century” presents the ideas and projects of young Hungarian designers, inventors and engineers of today with the help of a few works of varying scales, confirming that they are worthy successors to the 20th-century generation that laid the foundations of Hungarian creative industries. The National Library of Latvia will host us until 14 November. The opening will be on 17 October, at 18:00.
The Embassy of Hungary is honoured to bring to Latvia the celebrated Hungarian piano artist, Mr György Oravecz who will perform on 23 October at the Latvian Music Academy. With this performance we will commemorate the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and Freedom Fight and we also wish to contribute to Latvia’s Centenary. The repertoire of his will embrace famous Hungarian music.
The Embassy would like to thank also our Hungarian partners – Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of Defence, Hungarian Stamp Museum,
Hungarian Academy of Arts.
For further and more detailed program follow us on Facebook.
