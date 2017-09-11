EU – Baltic States, Forum, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 18.09.2018, 16:02
Lithuania's Venice Biennale pavilion will turn into singing beach
BC, Vilnius, 18.09.2018.Print version
Lithuania's pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale next year will become a singing beach for a few months, reported LETA/BNS.
The country will be represented by a modern opera-performance "Sun and Sea" by Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte, Lina Vaitiekunaite of Vilnius Academy of Arts said.
According to the statement, the opera's main character is a modern society of vacationers wearing bright swimsuits, lying on the tons of sand covering the floor, sunbathing and signing.
The opera-performance will be turned into a four-hour spectacle which will also include foreign performers.
Held biannually since 1895, the Venice Biennale is considered one the most prestigious modern art exhibition in the world.
Other articles:
- 18.09.2018 Telia Lietuva holds 40% of Lithuania's e-communications market - regulator
- 18.09.2018 Estonia's Baltika to expand to Slovenia, Croatia with Monton brand
- 18.09.2018 Lithuania's Akmene awaiting ground-shaking investment
- 18.09.2018 Премьер Литвы обещает рост минимальной зарплаты до 430 евро в 2019 году
- 18.09.2018 В Риге состоится Вторая международная биткоин-конференция “Baltic Honeybadger 2018”
- 18.09.2018 Кальюлайд встретится с президентом и премьер-министром Китая
- 18.09.2018 Elektrum Lietuva: в Литве и Латвии продолжают расти цены на электроэнергию
- 18.09.2018 Telia Lietuva занимает 40% рынка электронной связи страны - регулятор
- 18.09.2018 В Таллинне стартовал марафон электромобилей
- 18.09.2018 Жилищные цены во II квартале в Литве выросли на 2,7%