Lithuania's Venice Biennale pavilion will turn into singing beach

Lithuania's pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale next year will become a singing beach for a few months, reported LETA/BNS.

The country will be represented by a modern opera-performance "Sun and Sea" by Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte, Lina Vaitiekunaite of Vilnius Academy of Arts said.





According to the statement, the opera's main character is a modern society of vacationers wearing bright swimsuits, lying on the tons of sand covering the floor, sunbathing and signing.





The opera-performance will be turned into a four-hour spectacle which will also include foreign performers.





Held biannually since 1895, the Venice Biennale is considered one the most prestigious modern art exhibition in the world.