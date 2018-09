Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum to take place Thursday

The Uzbek Embassy in Riga is organizing Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum and Cooperation Exchange in Riga this week, the embassy informed BC.

Uzbekistan Export Support Fund's advisor Djakhongir Mustafaev, Uzbek Ambassador to Latvia Badriddin Abidov, Latvia-Uzbekistan Business Cooperation Council's co-chairman, transport and logistics company Sonora CEO Janis Mozga, and other representatives of Uzbekistan and Latvia will address the forum.

The business forum and cooperation exchange will take place at Radisson Blu Daugava conference hall on Thursday, September 6.