Business aviation professionals will give insight in market trends at Jurmala Business Aviation Forum

Jurmala Business Aviation Forum (JUBAF) has released the agenda of the event that will take place in Jurmala, Latvia, August 16-18, 2018. Industry experts and executives of business aviation companies, brokers, FBOs and MRO providers from Europe, the CIS and Russia will give their vision and insights in market trends, and discuss successful business approaches and best practices.

Stanley Bugeja, managing director of DC Aviation, will talk about the specifics of aircraft operation in Malta, one of the smallest European countries. In his speech, he will explain why airlines need more than an operator's certificate (AOC), and will reveal successful strategy to meet owners’ and shareholders’ expectations.

David Colindres, president of San Marino Aircraft Registry, will share his expert view on how to choose a country of registry and the advantages of different countries for owners and operators, and uncover the phenomenon of San Marino Aircraft Registry.

Charlotte Pedersen, CEO of Luxaviation Helicopters, will reveal the fascinating world of helicopters, tell about their current areas of use, and look into the future of helicopter–jet connection.

The JUBAF agenda also features speeches and discussions on the following topics:

· Broker and operator, a perfect marriage (Greg Wydmanski, Jet Story);

· Сharter market today: main trends and perspectives. (Mikhail Kirillov, Avangard Aviation);

· Digital transformation: how to rebuild the company and succeed? (Evgeny Chuprov, Aviapages);

· IT tools for business optimization (panel discussion);

· Extra mile of trip planning: when a trip must be planned and why pre-booking is vital? (Sergey Starkov, Flight Consulting Group);

· Merging of air companies: how to mitigate risks and succeed? (Per Nordström, H-Bird Aviation Services);

· Airport slot coordination: advantages and disadvantages of slot coordination in airports. Who gets benefits? (Sergey Rizhov, A-Group);

· Trip planning to top demanded events (panel discussion).

The rich business day will be followed by social activities and networking. Flight Consulting Group, the JUBAF host, prepares cozy evening reception in one of Jurmala best restaurants and outdoor entertainments. Detailed information and registration are available at www.jubaf.aero.

JUBAF partners & sponsors: Satcom Direct, San Marino Aircraft Registry, Light House Jurmala.