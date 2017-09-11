Airport, Forum, Latvia
Business aviation professionals will give insight in market trends at Jurmala Business Aviation Forum
Stanley Bugeja,
managing director of DC Aviation, will talk about the specifics of aircraft
operation in Malta, one of the smallest European countries. In his speech, he
will explain why airlines need more than an operator's certificate (AOC), and
will reveal successful strategy to meet owners’
and shareholders’ expectations.
David Colindres,
president of San Marino Aircraft Registry, will share his expert view on how to
choose a country of registry and the advantages of different countries for
owners and operators, and uncover the phenomenon of San Marino Aircraft
Registry.
Charlotte Pedersen, CEO
of Luxaviation Helicopters, will reveal the fascinating world of helicopters, tell
about their current areas of use, and look into the future of helicopter–jet connection.
The JUBAF agenda also
features speeches and discussions on the following topics:
· Broker and operator, a perfect marriage (Greg
Wydmanski, Jet Story);
· Сharter market today:
main trends and perspectives. (Mikhail Kirillov, Avangard Aviation);
· Digital transformation: how to rebuild the company and
succeed? (Evgeny Chuprov, Aviapages);
· IT tools for business optimization (panel discussion);
· Extra mile of trip planning: when
a trip must be planned and why pre-booking is vital? (Sergey Starkov,
Flight Consulting Group);
· Merging of air companies: how to mitigate risks and
succeed? (Per Nordström, H-Bird Aviation Services);
· Airport slot coordination: advantages and
disadvantages of slot coordination in airports. Who gets benefits? (Sergey
Rizhov, A-Group);
· Trip planning to top demanded events (panel discussion).
The rich business day
will be followed by social activities and networking. Flight Consulting Group,
the JUBAF host, prepares cozy evening reception in one of Jurmala best
restaurants and outdoor entertainments. Detailed information and registration
are available at www.jubaf.aero.
JUBAF partners &
sponsors: Satcom Direct, San Marino Aircraft Registry, Light House Jurmala.
