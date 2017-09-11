Education and Science, Forum, Jurmala, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 19:12
Professors and Scientists from Different Countries Meet Again in Jurmala, Latvia
It is the fourth consecutive year the Latvian Institute IRIS-ALKONA organized the scientific forums in
Jurmala welcoming the researchers and experts from different parts of the
world. This year brings together two events at a time - 4th International
Scientific Symposium “Economics, Business, Finance’’ and International Multidisciplinary
Academic Conference. The opening of
both events was held on July, 11.
“Today the
problems of business, economics and finance are closely intertwined with the
problems of science and education, while academic problems are being solved in
the interdisciplinary framework’’, states Assoc. Prof., Dr. Natalia Konovalova, Director of
IRIS-ALKONA Institute, the event organiser at one of the plenaries. She
believes the discussion of interdisciplinary problems in a consolidated and
integrated environment could generate a good experience for boosting new ideas
and scientific projects. She also insists that nowadays international
scientific cooperation as well as interinstitutional connections are highly
essential. Not only does it foster the development of science, but improves the
business environment itself.
This year
scientific event in Jurmala was remarkable for the extensive discussions of the
problems relevant not only for economics, business and finance, but experts
also addressed the problems in the sphere of pedagogy, psychology and
education.
Keynote speakers
made were very interesting presentations. For examle, DSc(Econ) Olga Bogdanova, Director of Tax Administration Department of the
Ministry of Finance in her presentation focused on the recent developments in
the financial sphere of Latvia which she refers to as notorious ones. She
raised the issues related to tax reform, shadow economy and credit ratings. Bogdanova believes the main purpose of
tax reform is the fight against shadow economy. Following the estimates of Friedrich
Schneider, German esearcher, the shadow economy in Latvia in 2017 made 21.7% of
GDP. The reform is aimed to decrease the rate of the shadow economy up to 18%
of GDP by 2021; i.e. following the forecast of the Ministry of Finance the rate
of the shadow economy will be annually decreasing at a rate of approximately 1%.In
her speech the representative of the Ministry of Finance also devoted big
attention to the credit ratings of different countries, stating that Latvia is
currently having a positive credit rating. She believes that the main factors
fostering the stability of credit rating in Latvia are its membership in the
Eurozone, decrease in the foreign currency risks, accessibility of liquid funds
from the Eropean Central Bank (ECB) for the Latvian banks, as well as the
membership in the Organisation of the Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD). Still, there is a threat of the credit rating decrease that might be caused
by an increase in social and defence expenditures, external financial risks and
geopolitics, specifically a tense relationship with Russia. “The thing is, the
economy of Latvia is too small and exposed, being rather vulnerable to external
crunches,’’she concludes.
Professor from Germany Dr. Günter Hofbauer at one of the plenaries presented his view
of the Porter’s value chain concept. He posed the question: “Isn’t it high time
the existing value chain model was changed so that it could be applied to the
new demands of the market?’’ The novelty of the concept is its ability, unlike the
former model of added value, to estimate the profit making operations of an
enterprise. Professor pointed out that alongside its advantages the concept has
certain shortcomings. Cost comparison analysis, conducted on the basis of the
concept, allows to examine to what extent each operation meets the best
indicators in the industry. Following
the information obtained, it will be possible in the future to more effectively
plan the sequense of a certain activity/operation, identify the most effective cost
reduction methods and determine the ways to increase the company cost reduction
competitiveness.
The disadvantage
of the concept application is a difficulty to obtain the information about
other companies in view of its confidentiality. Apart from this, the
comparative analysis of costs is not always possible as the rival companies do
their best to use different methods of cost estimates.’’Comany’s value chain is
a critical element of strategic analysis
of costs used to compare the costs of key competitors and determine the cost competitive
advantage of the company,’’ concludes the German professor.
Two other presenters focused on the problems of education,
pedagogy and teaching methods. Specifically, Mg. Econ. Yuri Moskaluk, Board
Member of Rietumu Asset Management talked about the necessity to bridge
the HEI students’ preparation to the employers’ needs. He emphasized the
existing paradoxical situation: while there is an excess of the workforce on
the labour market the employers experience a dramatic shortage of qualified staff.
The problem is especially tangible in the financial sector, specifically when
recruiting staff to work in financial markets. Security markets are extremely
versatile and those operating in this area are expected to be agile, proactive
and able to forecast the changes before they actually emerge. Professionals
operating in this area should use the latest information rather than the one
available in the media or news feeds. HEIs today are challenged with the
problem of how to educate such specialists in the right way. Having both,
practical experience in a financial organisation and teaching in HEI Yuri Moskaluk addressed the
problems faced by the universities preparing qualified workforce as well as
employers when recruiting qualified staff. Yuri Moskaluk states that the main condition for employers to provide
themselves with the qualified workforce is a solid bridge between HEIs and
employers built on effective cooperation, interaction and feedback.
The plenary ended with the presentation of Michael A. Radin, Professor from the
USA. His speech was dedicated to the pedagogical management. He focused on the
causes of ineffective pedagogical management and
its impact. Poor cooperation with students, lack of information and feedback,
inflexible approaches to education are the causes of ineffective
pedagogical management the impact of which may be highly perilous, cautions
the American professor. It may lead to students’ potential limitations, hostile
environment, lack of students ‘trust to faculty, plagiarism. Michael Radin
highlighted the comparison examples of ineffective management impact in
education and some other spheres. He also talked about the American pedagogical
management experience in the US education system. The American professor
ascertains that effective pedagogical management determines success in the
international education.
Following the plenary, the participants of symposium and
academic conference continued their work in parallel sections. The symposium
and conference lasted till July, 14.
- 24.07.2018 Латвийский МИД обявил конкурс проектов на получение гранта на софинансирование проектов сотрудничества с целью развития
- 24.07.2018 Эрик Стендзениекс обратился к "Национальному объединению": "Вы - худшее, что случилось с Латвией за 20 лет. Вы - хуже, чем КОЗ!"
- 24.07.2018 Общепит в Латвии: обороты, прибыли и налоги лидеров отрасли
- 24.07.2018 Latvia wants to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sector
- 24.07.2018 Supply of apartments in Riga down 2.5% in June
- 24.07.2018 Students from 28 countries to participate at innovative international summer academy organised by the Estonian Academy of Arts
- 24.07.2018 Capitalia non-bank lender raises consolidated H1 profit to EUR 54,700
- 24.07.2018 С 2021 года переплаченные налоги планируется возвращать латвийцам автоматически
- 24.07.2018 12 young people from Latvia to participate in EuroSkills 2018 competition
- 24.07.2018 Helicopter from Belarus to join firefighting operation in Valdgale on Wednesday