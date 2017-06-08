Estonian Weak Monument at the Venice Architecture Biennale

The Estonian Centre of Architecture presents the exhibition Weak Monument in the Pavilion of Estonia at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia (May 26th - November 25th, 2018), entitled Freespace, and curated byYvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara.

Estonian Pavilion curators Laura Linsi, Roland Reemaa and Tadeáš Říha, explore the spectrum between the explicit representation of the monument and the implicit politics of everyday architectures: from the triumphal column to the pavement beneath it, through all that is inbetween.



