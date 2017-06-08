Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:56
Estonian Weak Monument at the Venice Architecture Biennale
BC, Tallinn, 20.04.2018.
The Estonian Centre of Architecture presents the exhibition Weak Monument in the Pavilion of Estonia at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia (May 26th - November 25th, 2018), entitled Freespace, and curated byYvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara.
Estonian Pavilion curators Laura Linsi, Roland
Reemaa and Tadeáš Říha, explore the spectrum between the
explicit representation of the monument and the implicit politics of everyday
architectures: from the triumphal column to the pavement beneath it, through all
that is inbetween.
The title itself – Weak Monument – is an oxymoron, a rhetorical device that offers fresh perspectives on how to recognize politics in any built form.
