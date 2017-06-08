With the Support of Rietumu Bank, the Fifth Music Competition “Inese Galante’s Talents” Will Be Held

Inese Galante Fund and Rietumu Charity Fund announce the start of submitting applications for participation in the annual contest of young classical music performers – “Inese Galante’s Talents”, which this year, will be held for the fifth time.

The project organisers invite Latvian vocalists and musicians, who play keyboard, string, wind and percussion instruments, to send their video applications by 18 March and complete forms on the official website of the competition www.inesesgalantestalanti.lv . The participants of the competition may be anyone who is interested, with no age limitations. Participation in the competition is free.







“To improve our competition, this year it will be held according to the model of the world’s authoritative musical contests such as Manhattan Music Competition, where Vestards Šimkus received an award in 2016, as well as the international contest of virtuosos in London, where Latvian kokles performer Līga Griķe received an award,” said Diana Galante, Director of the Inese Galante Fund. “The Competition will be held in two stages. At the first stage, the entire attention of the jury will be devoted to video applications of the contestants – this format will determine which performers we will see on the stage at the finals of the “Inese Galante’s Talents” competition. We are looking forward to receiving musical applications from all cities and towns of Latvia. We are ready to open new stars to the world and support bright talents.”



“Just five years have passed, and the competition has become a bright and important event in the music area of Latvia. It provides a unique opportunity to those, who have decided to link their future with classical music, to test themselves in front of both a professional jury and thousands of spectators. It is a very important fact that participation in the competition is free of charge. Galante’s competition is very democratic and open to all. I hope with all my heart that with the help of this competition we will be able to open many more remarkable talents,” said Chairperson of the Board of Rietumu Charity Fund Inga Šina.



The jury of the “Inese Galante’s Talents 2018” competition includes experienced teachers and professional musicians: the patroness of the competition Inese Galante, Toms Ostrovskis, Dagnija Staķe, Andris Vecumnieks, Ekharts Viciks, Terēze Zīberte-Ijaba, Uldis Zilberts.



The organisers of the competition draw the attention of the participants to the fact that the jury assesses not only vocal skills and technique in the performance, but also artistry, stage image and the selection of musical repertoire. This approach to the music competition makes the task of the jury harder, but it allows one to distinguish talented musicians, not being limited to the strict frames of nominations only.



Traditionally every spectator may play the role of the competition jury. Starting from 1 April, public voting will start on the official website of the project, which will determine the winner in the Spectator’s Choice nomination. Special prizes are already established from numerous partners of the competition.



Over 300 talented performers take part in the competition annually, and about 70000 spectators from all over the world vote for their favourites in online mode. During the years of its existence, the competition has opened many bright and talented artists to Latvia and the world who have already become the pride of Latvian musical culture. Among the winners of the “Inese Galante’s Talents” competition, there are musicians such as Daumants Liepiņš (third place on the James Mottram international piano competition at Royal Northern College of Music in 2016), violinist Sabine Sergejeva, vocalist Marlēna Keine.



The winners of the competition will receive the following awards: in the amount of EUR 200 (1st place), EUR 150 (2nd place) and EUR 100 (3rd place), as well as scholarships in the amount of EUR 500 for each winner from Rietumu Charity Fund. Besides, according to tradition, the winner will get an invitation to perform at one of the most recognised musical events in Latvia – the “Summertime – Inese Galante Invites” festival at Dzintari Concert Hall.



Besides, participation in such a prestigious competition gives valuable experience to artists of communication with recognised masters, expands opportunities for further artistic growth and may become a starting platform towards their big success.