International community celebrates World NGO Day

observed on the 27th February. World NGO Day has Latvian British roots. It was established by a young Latvian-British social entrepreneur Marcis Liors Skadmanis, who came up with the idea in 2009 as a way of helping NGOs achieve greater success.

His determination to bring about a better future for everyone, and his passion for ﬁnding new solutions to global development problems, drove him to establish World NGO Day – a day, that is now recognised by the international community.

Today World NGO Day is celebrated by local communities, international leaders, diplomats, corporates, and various organisations around the world.





For example, in celebration of World NGO Day, one of the largest UAE telecom companies “du” Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) is hosting an event for local community organizations and charitable foundations in Dubai. “World NGO Day is dedicated to supporting the civil society and bringing about a better future for everyone, and we are delighted to support this cause,” said Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brands and Corporate Communications.





Also, Bank of America acknowledges World NGO Day important role and opportunity for small businesses in supporting social causes.





World NGO Day has a signiﬁcant role in Pakistan. Since 2014, World NGO Day brings together up to 500 NGO leaders from Pakistan. But in 2017, Seychelles observed World NGO Day for the ﬁrst time under the patronage of Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (Ceps), the national platform for civil society organisations.





World NGO Day is celebrated worldwide, bringing together people from various sectors and organizations to celebrate the overall theme of Celebrate, Commemorate, and Collaborate. It was oﬃcially recognized and declared by the 12 member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States in 2010 and was recognized by the UN, EU leaders, and international organizations in 2014.