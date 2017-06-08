EU – Baltic States, Forum
International community celebrates World NGO Day
His determination to bring about a better future for
everyone, and his passion for ﬁnding new solutions to global development
problems, drove him to establish World NGO Day – a day, that is now recognised
by the international community.
Today World NGO Day is celebrated by local communities,
international leaders, diplomats, corporates, and various organisations around
the world.
For example, in celebration of World NGO Day, one of the
largest UAE telecom companies “du” Emirates Integrated Telecommunications
Company (EITC) is hosting an event for local community organizations and
charitable foundations in Dubai. “World
NGO Day is dedicated to supporting the civil society and bringing about a
better future for everyone, and we are delighted to support this cause,” said
Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brands and Corporate
Communications.
Also, Bank of America acknowledges World NGO Day important
role and opportunity for small businesses in supporting social causes.
World NGO Day has a signiﬁcant role in Pakistan. Since 2014,
World NGO Day brings together up to 500 NGO leaders from Pakistan. But in 2017,
Seychelles observed World NGO Day for the ﬁrst time under the patronage of
Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (Ceps), the national platform for civil
society organisations.
World NGO Day is celebrated worldwide, bringing together
people from various sectors and organizations to celebrate the overall theme of
Celebrate, Commemorate, and Collaborate. It was oﬃcially recognized and
declared by the 12 member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the
Council of the Baltic Sea States in 2010 and was recognized by the UN, EU
leaders, and international organizations in 2014.
