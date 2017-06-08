Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia, Markets and Companies
34 books of Latvian authors to be published in UK ahead of London Book Fair
BC, Riga, 22.02.2018.
To introduce British readers to Latvian literature, the English translations of 34 books by Latvian authors will be published in the UK ahead of this the London Book Fair, which this year will take place from April 10 to 12, Inga Bodnarjuka-Mrazauskas, the head of Latvian Literature platform, said at a news conference on February 21st, cites LETA.
Ten books by Latvia authors have been published in the UK since 2016, and 39 have been published elsewhere in the world, Bodnarjuka-Mrazauskas said. Copyright on 40 books have been sold to British publishing houses and copyright on 35 books have been sold in other countries. In Bodnarjuka-Mrazauskas’ words, these are the publishing industry’s highest results shown since 2015.
Seven publications on Latvia’s cultural history have also been put out in the UK over the past couple of years and 19 other books have been submitted in the latest competition for publication in the UK.
Visits of 44 representatives of the industry to the UK and 63 Latvian literary events are also scheduled ahead of the London Book Fair, Bodnarjuka-Mrazauskas informed.
