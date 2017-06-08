Advertising, Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, EU – Baltic States, Forum
Adforum has named White Square an ambassador of Eastern Europe
White Square is one of the largest creative festivals in Eastern Europe. High level of organization of business and contest programs of the festival, jury team and entries has been many times recognized by brightest representatives of professional community, including global creativity ranking The Gunn Report.
X White Square festival will be held in Minsk on April 19-21. Call for entries is open on official website adfest.by. Early birds are provided with discounts. The deadline is on February 28.
Entries are being accepted into 6 CONTESTS, 17 nominations that will be judged by 5 categories of international JURY.
White Square annually arranges wide PR campaign for its prize-winning
entries including over 30 publications on the leading industrial
internet-resources of Europe and the CIS.
For more detailed information please go to adfest.by
or contact the Directorate of the Festival via konkurs@adfest.by.
