Adforum has named White Square an ambassador of Eastern Europe

Promoting creative solutions worldwide, International advertising festival White Square, Minsk, Belarus, has been included into new global creativity ranking launched by the largest global ad agency directory & creative library AdForum. The ranking named AdForum Business Creative Report will help the players of ad market all around the world to track top agencies and best projects in sector of services. The system AdForum Business Creative Report will be formed by is similar to already existing annual industrial international rankings based on results of agencies’ participation in ad festivals and contests including the leading international festivals and the ones with local coverage reflecting the dynamics of the regions. White Square has become an ambassador of Eastern European region.

White Square is one of the largest creative festivals in Eastern Europe. High level of organization of business and contest programs of the festival, jury team and entries has been many times recognized by brightest representatives of professional community, including global creativity ranking The Gunn Report.





X White Square festival will be held in Minsk on April 19-21. Call for entries is open on official website adfest.by. Early birds are provided with discounts. The deadline is on February 28.





Entries are being accepted into 6 CONTESTS, 17 nominations that will be judged by 5 categories of international JURY.













White Square annually arranges wide PR campaign for its prize-winning entries including over 30 publications on the leading industrial internet-resources of Europe and the CIS.

For more detailed information please go to adfest.by or contact the Directorate of the Festival via konkurs@adfest.by.

