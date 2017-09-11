Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 02.12.2019, 17:03
Bordans proposes choosing next Bank of Latvia governor in international tender
Current Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics is due to step down in less than three weeks.
Bordans said the had already proposed the idea to Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity), who noted though that the central bank's next head has to be picked by December 21.
Bordans admitted that he should have come up with the idea earlier but said that the people involved in this process "trusted that the process will be managed and each did their own job". Now, the justice minister believes that it is necessary to "reorganize and do the job better".
Commented on the ongoing selection process, Bordans said that he has got an impression that everyone is very interested "in some process and there is a great deal of tension". Bordans feels that the selection process involves "traditional political horse-trading, for example, you leave us the National Electronic Mass Media Council, and we give your the Bank of Latvia governor - in some bank's interests".
Bordans said he cannot accept such deal-making, adding that it is also humiliating to the candidates running for the position.
The minister stressed that his New Conservative Party does not have any favorite candidates and that it only insists on a broader range of candidates and more comprehensible rules of the competition.
After the government coalition failed to agree on a single candidate for Bank of Latvia governor last Thursday, which was the deadline for picking the candidate, the coalition extended the deadline for nominations to December 3.
The candidates for Bank of Latvia governor are Martins Kazaks, a member of the Bank of Latvia Council, Inna Steinbuka, a member of the Fiscal Discipline Council, Uldis Cerps, a former head of the Financial and Capital Market Commission, and Reinis Berzins, board chairman of the Development Finance Institution Altum.
- 02.12.2019 Swedbank cuts trading, safekeeping fees to zero in Baltics
- 02.12.2019 Estonia: Investors subscribe to Coop shares in extent of 71% of maximum IPO volume
- 02.12.2019 Estonia plans to open embassy of new type opposite Riga Castle
- 02.12.2019 Difficult driving conditions due to snow and ice on many roads today
- 02.12.2019 Китайский миллиардер поможет латвийцам продлить жизнь
- 02.12.2019 Оппозиции не удалось снять Олега Бурова с должности председателя Рижской думы
- 02.12.2019 Елгавский рынок тайно приватизировали - полиция завела уголовное дело
- 02.12.2019 Японское агентство R&I повысило кредитный рейтинг Латвии
- 02.12.2019 European Commission criticizes Latvia for insufficient protection of biodiversity