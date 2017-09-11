Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
Friday, 29.11.2019, 00:55
Latvia: Budget revenue totals EUR 9.44 bn in ten months; expenditure at EUR 8.99 bn
In January-October 2019, budget revenue grew by EUR 367.6 mln
or 4.1 % y-o-y, while budget expenditure increased by EUR 438.2 mln or 5.1%.
Of the ten-month budget revenue, foreign financial
assistance made up EUR 113 bn, up EUR 95.4 mln or EUR 9.2 % y-o-y.
Tax revenue grew by EUR 273.1 mln or 3.8% to EUR 7.4 bn in
the ten months of this year. The abolition of the advance payments of corporate
income tax as of July 1, 2018 left a significant impact on corporate income tax
revenue, which dropped to EUR 26.2 mln or by EUR 265.8 mln lower than in the
respective period last year.
"The positive situation in the job market as employment
and the average wage are rising, left a positive impact on the revenue from
laborforce taxes. Individual income tax rose by EUR 137.6 mln or 9.9%, while
social insurance contributions rose by EUR 196.8 mln or 9%," the ministry
said.
Revenue from the value added tax (VAT) in the first ten
months of this year increased by EUR 165.7 mln or 8.3%. Revenue from excise tax
rose by EUR 38.2 mln or 4.5%.
Non-tax revenue accounted for EUR 572.5 mln down EUR 21.9 mln
or 3.7%.
