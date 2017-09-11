Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.11.2019, 14:00
Latvian president to promulgate 2020 budget
BC, Riga, 27.11.2019.Print version
Next year's budget will be promulgated, said Latvian President Egils Levits after his meeting with Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) today, referred LETA.
The president believes that the budget meets the European Commission's requirement, and it includes a pay rise for medics, teachers, culture employees, court employees.
"Next year's budget is stable and ensures an economic growth," the president said.
He underscored that the budget shows trends that reduce inequality and ensure higher solidarity.
As reported, on October 11 the Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the 2020 state budget, where consolidated budget revenue is projected at EUR 9.89 bn and spending at EUR 10 bn. Saeima passed Latvia's 2020 budget in the final reading on November 14.
Other articles:
- 27.11.2019 Opening of MGI Latvia Builds Foundation for China-Europe Life Science Cooperation
- 27.11.2019 Estonia: Financial Intelligence Unit following developments re suspicions concerning SEB
- 27.11.2019 Премьер-министр Латвии: бюджет на следующий год мы менять не будем
- 27.11.2019 Cдан в эксплуатацию модернизированный пункт пограничного контроля на латвийско-российской границе
- 26.11.2019 Один пост – четыре кандидата
- 26.11.2019 Latvia: PM tasks health minister to prepare new model for medics' wages by January 31
- 26.11.2019 Latvia: Culture Ministry proposes to revise regulations on advertising market, launch discussions on digital tax
- 26.11.2019 Электронные деньги в Латвии объявят вне закона.
- 26.11.2019 Ignitis Group's CEO promise in the stock exchange in New York: we will back here soon
- 26.11.2019 Предприятия Рижского региона показали самый большой оборот в 2018 году