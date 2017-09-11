Latvian president to promulgate 2020 budget

Next year's budget will be promulgated, said Latvian President Egils Levits after his meeting with Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) today, referred LETA.

The president believes that the budget meets the European Commission's requirement, and it includes a pay rise for medics, teachers, culture employees, court employees.





"Next year's budget is stable and ensures an economic growth," the president said.

He underscored that the budget shows trends that reduce inequality and ensure higher solidarity.





As reported, on October 11 the Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the 2020 state budget, where consolidated budget revenue is projected at EUR 9.89 bn and spending at EUR 10 bn. Saeima passed Latvia's 2020 budget in the final reading on November 14.