Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.11.2019, 14:00
Estonia: Financial Intelligence Unit following developments re suspicions concerning SEB
The head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Madis Reimand, told that if indications of a criminal offense are detected, information about it will be forwarded also to other competent institutions.
In response to interest by Swedish media, SEB Group on Tuesday evening made public historical transaction data for Estonia for 2005-2018, from which it appears that 25.8 bn euros' worth of funds of "low-transparency-customers" moved via the Estonian branch during the period in question.
SEB Group said in the press release that the category "low-transparency-customers" consists of customers whose historical payment flows to a large part do not meet today’s standards regarding transparency or linkage to authentic business activity. Approximately 95% of these historical low-transparency-flows stem from Estonia.
"These flows can not be equated to confirmed money laundering activities, but there is rather an increased risk for money laundering here," SEB said.
Silver Vohu, chief of communication and marketing at SEB Estonia, told that the information made public by the parent bank shows the depth of the scrutiny that the bank has conducted of historical transaction flows in the light of present-day knowledge.
- 27.11.2019 Estonia: Construction volumes decreased after three and a half years of growth
- 27.11.2019 Tallinn to be awarded intl smart city prize
- 27.11.2019 Latvian president to promulgate 2020 budget
- 27.11.2019 Премьер-министр Латвии: бюджет на следующий год мы менять не будем
- 27.11.2019 Таллинн удостоен международной награды ЮНЕСКО и Netexplo
- 26.11.2019 Один пост – четыре кандидата
- 26.11.2019 Электронные деньги в Латвии объявят вне закона.
- 26.11.2019 Ignitis Group's CEO promise in the stock exchange in New York: we will back here soon
- 26.11.2019 РЖД вдвое сокращают число поездов сообщением Москва-Петербург-Таллинн
- 26.11.2019 Supervisory board of central bank should take over functions of management board - Kazaks