Estonia: Option to directly donate overpaid income tax to become available in 2020

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board will enable from 2020 an option to directly donate the overpaid amount of income tax, informed LETA/BNS.

People who have filed their income tax returns in electronic form will be able to make a donation from their overpaid amount directly to the bank account of a non-profit association, foundation or religious association.


Donations can be made to all non-profit associations, foundations or religious associations in the list of associations benefiting from income tax incentives.'


Income tax returns are submitted from mid-February next year. A draft legislation is about to reach the Riigikogu shortly that will put off the deadline for filing personal income tax returns in Estonia by one month until April 30.




