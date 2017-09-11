Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.10.2019, 21:05
Latvia: EUR 31 mln of unspent budget funds to be reallocated
The Finance Ministry had asked all ministries to assess
their 2019 budget performance and report on the funds they will not be able to
spend according to the stated purpose by the end of the year. Information on
such unspent budget funds was received from 11 ministries and the
Cross-Sectoral Coordination Center.
The information provided by the ministries and the
Cross-Sectoral Coordination Center suggests that EUR 31,175,000 of their budget
funds will remain unused this year.
The Welfare Ministry has reported the largest amount of
budget money - EUR 7.92 mln - that will not be spent by the end of 2019. The
Finance Ministry follows with EUR 7.9 mln, the Economics Ministry with EUR 6.88
mln, the Health Ministry with EUR 3.67 mln, the Education and Science Ministry
with EUR 1.86 mln and the Interior Ministry with EUR 1.1 mln.
The Finance Ministry indicates in the report that the
government has to decide on the criteria for the reallocation of the spare
funds and the activities on which the money should be spent.
At present, it is planned to reallocate EUR 5.1 mln of the
spare funds to the Economics Ministry, EUR 8.88 mln to the Health Ministry, EUR
1.09 mln to the Interior Ministry, EUR 1.54 mln to the Education and Science
Ministry, EUR 7 mln to the Transport Ministry, EUR 4.12 mln to the Welfare
Ministry, EUR 192,496 to the Justice Ministry, EUR 1.36 mln to the Culture
Ministry, and EUR 383,238 to the public broadcasters - Latvian Radio and
Latvian Television.
EUR 18,600 will be provided to the Foreign Ministry for the
activities of the Baltic Center for Media Excellence.
- 29.10.2019 Latvia's Gombergs gets jail term in Estonia for tax evasion
- 29.10.2019 Olainfarm turns to police for loss compensation
- 29.10.2019 S&P affirms Baltic retailer Maxima Grupe's credit rating at BB+
- 29.10.2019 Baltic Mill closing EUR 3 mln bond issue this week
- 29.10.2019 Medics to stage protest in front of Saeima on November 7
- 29.10.2019 Latvia: Grobina fur farm files for insolvency
- 29.10.2019 Estonian FSA opens sanctioning case with regard to Swedbank Estonia
- 29.10.2019 Для спасения планеты на упаковке необходимо указывать информацию об экологическом следе товара
- 29.10.2019 7 ноября латвийские медики проведут собрание-пикет возле Сейма
- 29.10.2019 Estonian prosecutor's office launched criminal proceeding re Swedbank in summer