Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.10.2019, 00:46
Financial Intelligence Unit freezes proceeds of crime worth EUR 212.5 mln in January-September
This is 2.8 times or EUR 137.5 mln more than in the first
nine months of 2018.
In addition, six properties were seized in January-September
this year, and 24 orders were issued to freeze financial instruments.
The Financial Intelligence Unit received 3,968 reports of
suspicious transactions and 21,627 reports of unusual transactions in January-September.
The Financial Intelligence Unit also received 10 reports of
possible terrorist financing instances and one report about possible
proliferation financing.
In the first nine months of this year, the Financial
Intelligence Unit sent 153 cases to law enforcement authorities for further
investigation, an increase of 12% over same period of 2018. In 88 cases, the
authorities initiated criminal proceedings.
According to the Financial Intelligence Unit, the most
common predicate offenses in Latvia, which result in money laundering, are tax
and economic offenses, as well as fraud and bribery.
In the first nine months of 2019, the Financial Intelligence
Unit also received 516 inquiries from foreign agencies and sent 627 inquiries
to foreign financial units. The main countries of cooperation are Lithuania,
Estonia, Germany, Poland, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Russia, Moldova,
Ukraine and Belarus.
The Financial Intelligence Unit noted that the results
achieved so far show positive changes that are gradually entering the financial
sector.
- 23.10.2019 В Эстонии подорожало кредитование
- 23.10.2019 Education and Science Ministry offers University of Latvia to discuss a settlement in dispute over rector
- 23.10.2019 178 children injured, two dead in road traffic accidents this year - police
- 23.10.2019 Borrowing has become more expensive
- 23.10.2019 Largest pensions in Latvia in the range between EUR 9,000 and EUR 19,400
- 23.10.2019 Entire management board of Rigas Karte e-ticket system operator replaced
- 23.10.2019 МОН предложило ЛУ обсудить мировое соглашение по вопросу об утверждении Муйжниекса на должность ректора
- 23.10.2019 В Юрмале закрывается ресторан 36 линия?
- 23.10.2019 Служба финансовой разведки за девять месяцев заморозила 212,5 млн. евро преступно нажитых средств
- 23.10.2019 Конституционный суд рассмотрит соответствие уровня гарантированного минимального дохода Сатверсме