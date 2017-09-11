Financial Services, Latvia, Pensioners
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 23.10.2019, 23:14
Largest pensions in Latvia in the range between EUR 9,000 and EUR 19,400
Petravica said that the Top-10 of Latvia's largest pensions are in the range from EUR 9,000 to EUR 19,400.
The minister said that the Welfare Ministry is analyzing how the absence of caps on social contributions that was effective for some time in the 1990s and resulted in some people securing very generous pensions, has been affecting Latvia's social budget.
Petravica indicated that the person who now receives EUR 19,000 in monthly pension, most probably, is making more money now than the amount paid by this person in social contributions.
Commenting on the Welfare Ministry's budget priorities for 2020, Petravica said that there is a plan to raise the minimum pensions and social security allowances as of January 1, 2020 to improve the situation of the lowest-income groups.
