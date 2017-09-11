Bank of Lithuania provides recommendations on raising capital through STOs

The Bank of Lithuania has issued the Guidelines on Security Token Offering (STO) which provide greater regulatory clarity and aim at higher investor protection.

“The current focus on security token offerings is taking over the waning interest in initial coin offerings (ICOs). Businesses are interested in this particular way of raising capital as an alternative to bank lending. The Guidelines on Security Token Offering are aimed at explaining our position in this regard rather than creating new regulatory arrangements. In a strict regulatory environment, such as the securities market, it becomes crucial to set rules in order to avoid any miscommunication, misunderstandings and their consequences,” said Marius Jurgilas, Member of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania.





The Bank of Lithuania has become one of the first market regulators in the world to issue guidelines on STOs. Previously, it has also published (and later updated) its position on ICOs.



